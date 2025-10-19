Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 pre-order guide: Editions, bonuses, and more

Six years after its announcement, Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 is finally almost here, allowing fans to soon get their hands on the hotly anticipated sandbox Vampire game from Paradox Interactive. Fans who have been eagerly awaiting this moment can pre-purchase the game ahead of launch.

With several Editions to pick from and also a pre-order bonus in place, here is everything to know about Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2.

Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 editions and pre-order bonuses explored

Use powerful abilities to overwhelm foes in this new adventure game (Image via Paradox Interactive)

The game is available in three distinct variants:

Standard Edition ($59.99)

Deluxe Edition ($69.99)

Premium Edition ($89.99)

The Standard Edition is the most basic one, offering just the base game. The Deluxe, however, packs in the base game plus the Santa Monica Memories cosmetic pack. The Premium Edition is the best of the bunch, offering everything in the Deluxe Edition plus future DLC expansions, which looks like this:

Full base game

Santa Monica Memories cosmetic pack

Loose Cannon DLC story pack (Releasing Q2 2026)

The Flower & the Flame story pack (Releasing Q3 2026)

Regardless of which editions players buy, if they pre-purchase the game before the launch day, they will gain access to the in-game Bloodlines Nostalgia Jukebox, with music from composer Ric Schaffer.

What platforms does Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 release on?

The game has been in development hell for a while now, and while it was originally planned for last-gen consoles like PS4 and Xbox One, that is no longer the case. This new entry in the Vampire The Masquerade series is only on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

This is because the game has, since its inception, switched developers, going from Hardsuit Labs to The Chinese Room. The latter is the developer behind adventure games like Everybody's Gone to the Rapture and Still Wakes the Deep, and even Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs.

How to pre-order Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2

Meet and talk with unique NPCs to learn more about the world and solve mysteries (Image via Paradox Interactive)

On PC (via Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store)

Head to the platform of choice, whether Steam, GOG, or Epic Games Store

Search the game name in the search text field

Click on the store page for the game

Add the game to the cart

Complete the transaction to add the game to the library

On PlayStation 5

Log in to PlayStation account and open the PlayStation Store

Search for the game on the storefront

Open the game's store page and click on Pre-order for the desired edition

Complete the transaction to add the game to the PS5 library

On Xbox

Sign into the Xbox account and open the Xbox store page

Search for the game on the store and click on the game's page

Select the desired edition and click on Pre-order

Complete the transaction to have the game added to the Xbox library

Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 launches on October 21, 2025 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

