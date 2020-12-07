A new gun, the Vector, will make its way into Free Fire with the latest OB25 update.

Garena Free Fire features a wide variety of firearms that players can use on the battlefield to get the better of their foes. These weapons are categorized into various groups like Submachine Gun, Assault Rifle, and more.

The developers do not hesitate to introduce new firearms into the game and adjust the stats of the existing weapons to keep the game balanced. The much-awaited Free Fire OB25 update arrived today and with it came new weapons and features. Players will be able to try all the new features from the patch once for the maintenance break is over.

In this article, we take a look at the details of the Vector.

Vector Akimbo gun in Free Fire: Everything to know

The patch notes states:

“Introducing our new weapon- Vector Akimbo. The Vector is the first Akimbo weapon in Free Fire, it has a short effective range, but devastating power in close range. Try it out and let us know which Akimbo weapon you hope to see in the future!”

The weapon is the first of its kind as it features an Akimbo option, i.e. players can hold one Vector in each hand.

Advertisement

Stats

Here are the stats of the weapon from the patch notes:

Damage: 22

Magazine: 30

Rate of Fire: 0.08

Attachments: Muzzle, Stock

The detailed stats of the gun and how it behaves will only be available after it is added.

Availability

According to the patch notes, the new gun will be available in both classic as well as clash squad mode.

Weapon balancing in the latest patch

Apart from the addition of the Vector, several weapons' stats have been balanced as well.

M82B

The frequency rate of the weapon has been adjusted in all modes.

M4A1

The damage and reach of M4A1 have been increased. Here are the changes:

Damage: 28-> 29

Rate of fire: + 5%

Effective range: + 12.5%

Maximum recoil: -14%

P90

Damage: 23-> 24

Indent: -11%

Advanced Weapons

Advanced attachments will be replaced by advanced weapons, which will be available at random locations.

Click here to read all the patch notes.