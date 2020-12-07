Create
Free Fire OB25 update details: Patch notes, release time, and more

Garena Free Fire is set to launch their OB25 official update today (Image via WallpapersCave)
Soumyajit Dutta
ANALYST
Modified 07 Dec 2020, 09:00 IST
Feature
Garena Free Fire is one of the most downloaded games of the year, and much of its success can be credited to the regular updates that the developers introduce to the game.

On 7th December, i.e, today, Free Fire is set to launch their official OB25 update. The new update is expected to bring a lot of new features to the game like new weapons, gun skins, and more.

Yesterday, i.e, on 6th December, the Free Fire developers announced the maintenance schedule for the server. According to them, players can expect the launch of the OB25 update at around 5:30 PM IST (GMT +5.30) today. 

Free Fire OB25 update: Patch notes, release time, and other details

Players will not be able to log in to the game during the maintenance break. As declared by Garena Free Fire, the official maintenance timings for today is:

Start time: 9:30 AM IST (GMT +5:30) on 7th December 2020

End time: 5:15 PM IST (GMT +5.30) on 7th December 2020

It is likely that after 5:15 PM IST (GMT +5.30) today, players can expect to have the updated version of the game on Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Updated patch notes for the OB25 update in Garena Free Fire

Clash Squad

The new ranked Clash Squad season will start on December 8th at 06:00.

  • The players will obtain Golden P90 for reaching Gold III or above.
  • New interface for Clash Squad
  • Improved matchmaking system
  • Adjustment in Clash Squad store
  • Preformed squads will be prioritized against other preformed squads.

New Weapon and Balancing

New weapon – Vector

The weapon will be available in Classic Mode and Clash Squad mode.

Here are the stats:

  • Damage: 22
  • Charger: 30
  • Rate of fire: 0.08

M82B

The frequency rate of the weapon has been adjusted in all modes.

M4A1 

The damage and reach of M4a1 have been increased. Here are the changes:

  • Damage: 28-> 29
  • Rate of fire: + 5%
  • Effective range: + 12.5%
  • Maximum recoil: -14%

P90

  • Damage: 23-> 24
  • Indent: -11%

Advanced Weapons

Advanced attachments will be released by advanced weapons, which will be available at random locations.

Training Grounds

  • New currency: Bermuda Shells can be used to obtain Fireworks.
  • Music Arcade
  • Dynamic Lighting

Gameplay

Electric Surfboard

  • The electric board will be unequipped when players receive damage.
  • Cooldowns for activating surfboard, speed boost, and jumping.

System in-game changes and more

Elite Pass

  • New interface for pass missions.
  • Adjustment to mission mechanisms to enhance the user experience.
  • Elite and Veteran missions have been replaced with weekly missions.

Option to save two interfaces

  • The players can save two different HUD for different game modes.

Utility Menu

  • Players can rotate the HUD utility menu in the game.

Ranked Interface

  • New interface to check stats and rewards for both BR and Class Squad.

Free Fire Partners

  • Free Fire partners will receive special in-game badges

In addition to these updates, the developers have also tweaked some minor bugs and glitches in the game.

According to one of the social media posts by Free Fire, players will receive exclusive rewards for updating their game during the specified timeframe, i.e. between 7th and 12th December. Players will also be able to claim 2x Weapon Royale and 2x Diamond Royale vouchers.

Published 07 Dec 2020, 09:00 IST
Garena Free Fire Free Fire Guide Free Fire Update
