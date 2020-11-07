Velocity Gaming partners with Corsair for major sponsorship deal

India’s most successful Valorant team, Velocity Gaming, has just announced a major partnership deal with computer manufacturing giants Corsair.

For years, Corsair has been a household name for professional PC gamers and streamers, and its high-performance gear has always been a go-to for all esports enthusiasts.

So, them partnering with Velocity Gaming is indeed a big deal for the Indian esports scene. And this might just translate into more organizations like Corsair setting their sights on India’s homegrown esports talent and making sizable investments to help propel the nation’s esports ecosystem even further.

Velocity Gaming and Corsair are the perfect match

Image via Sentinel | Instagram

Players who are well-versed with the Valorant esports ecosystem in India, and follow the vlogs of some of the biggest pros that this nation has to offer, are probably familiar with how in love with Corsair products the Velocity Gaming players are.

From giving the company a shoutout on their streams to literally showing off their cool Corsair gadgets on their Instagram feeds, Velocity Gaming's pros can't seem to have enough of these high-performance gear.

The partnership was teased on 5th November by Manoj "Sentinel" Kasyap as a part of his Instagram story. The tease was presented in the form of a new Velocity Gaming jersey, which looked an awful lot like the one that Vitality Esports uses.

Unsurprisingly enough, fans speculated that perhaps their new partnership was with Vitality, as the organization had previously announced its entry into the Indian esports scene.

However, Vitality did not confirm anything beyond that. But Velocity Gaming's latest jersey tease had many feeling that the partnership would be between these two organizations.

However, the joke was on us, and it is actually Corsair who will be the new partners for India's best Valorant roster.