Velocity Gaming remain the kings of Valorant India after TEC Challenger Series 2 win

Velocity Gaming hold on to the crown of the most dominant Valorant roster in India, as they come out victorious in The Esports Club Challenger Series 2 championship.

However, this time around it wasn’t a clean sweep of 3-0 as per their usual M.O. Global Esports made them work for it, as Deathmaker and gang took them to all five maps.

It was only yesterday that Global Esports were able to end Velocity Gaming’s perfect win record, and Amaterasu and co. didn’t look like their usual selves.

Perhaps the gap between Velocity Gaming and the rest of the professional Valorant rosters in India is decreasing.

Global Esports looked like a completely different beast, and they showed some incredible promise and team synergy to give Velocity Gaming a run for their money during both the first and fourth map of Bind and Ascent.

Moreover, Velocity gaming showed some signs of struggle during the loser bracket finals as well against Noble Esports earlier in the afternoon. It would seem that the reigning kings are slowly getting stiffer competitors as the tournaments roll by.

DEATHMAKER is incredible in Valorant

Apart from securing multiple aces throughout the series against Velocity Gaming, Sunny “DEATHMAKER” Das single-handedly looked to dismantle the opponents round after round.

However, even if Velocity Gaming may have tripped and stumbled along the way to their victory, they eventually rounded up the evening’s affairs with a dominant win in the final map of Split.

Antidote popped-off in the 5th map of Split (Image Credits The Esports Club)

The reigning champions showed them why they are at the top of the Indian Valorant food chain, and Sabyasachi “Antidote” Bose showed a masterclass of a performance with some incredibly aggressive sniping with Jett.

But that being said, to Velocity Gaming’s liking, Global Esports made the games too close for comfort.

And it should indeed act as a wake-up call for the champions and make them realize that the rest of the homegrown Valorant talents of the nation will not be playing catch-up forever.