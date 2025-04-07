Venti vs Xilonen in Genshin Impact 5.5: Who should you pull for?

The Genshin Impact 5.5 second-half banners will go live on April 15, 2025, and will offer Xilonen and Venti as the featured 5-star characters. While the former is a Geo support character from Natlan, the latter is an Anemo sub-DPS with crowd-control abilities. Fans with limited Primogems may wonder which of the two characters to go for once the banners arrive.
On that note, this article compares Venti and Xilonen, providing an answer to which of the two 5-star characters to pull in Genshin Impact 5.5 Phase 2.
Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Genshin Impact 5.5 second half: Venti and Xilonen comparison
Venti pull value
Venti is the Anemo Archon in the game's narrative and a Bow-user in his playable form. Like other ranged characters, he can perform Normal and Charged Attacks to deal damage from a safe distance, while his Elemental Skill enables him to create a wind current to fly upwards.
However, the main part of Venti's kit is his powerful Elemental Burst. Upon casting it, he creates a vortex that pulls all the enemies towards it within a certain AoE. This is one of the strongest crowd-control abilities in the game and can be extremely useful in certain scenarios.
It is important to note that the effectiveness of Venti's Elemental Burst has fallen off considerably since HoYoverse started to introduce heavier enemies that cannot be pulled. This makes Venti obsolete against several types of foes.
Xilonen pull value
Ever since her debut in version 5.1, Xilonen has established herself as one of the best support characters in Genshin Impact. She is quite simple to use and offers multiple benefits. Players can use her Elemental Skill and follow up with two Normal Attacks to shred enemy RES to certain elements, as long as characters from those elements are present in the party.
Additionally, Xilonen's Elemental Burst is also pretty good. If the team-building conditions are met, it can heal the active character. Both of these abilities allow her to fulfill the role of a buffer and a healer.
Aside from this, Xilonen can be an amazing pick to comfortably explore Natlan.
Final verdict: Venti vs Xilonen
It is recommended that players opt for Xilonen over Venti during the second half of Genshin Impact 5.5 due to the various advantages that she offers. She is a flexible character that can be used in a variety of teams to increase the damage output of DPS units from the Pyro, Electro, Hydro, and Cryo elements.
Comparatively, Venti's use case is quite niche, and he struggles against several newer enemies. As such, it is not recommended to spend Primogems on him based on the game's current meta.
For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.