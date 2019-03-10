Video Game News: Days Gone release date nears, game goes gold

Days Gone

Days Gone- the zombie open-world survival game from Sony Bend has apparently gone gold about one and half months before its actual release. Going gold means that Days Gone has finished production and the game is getting to ready to be manufactured and shipped.

This news comes from Days Gone studio's Twitter account which tweeted out the following earlier today.

Our team has done it! #DaysGone has gone gold.



It's been quite the ride and we can't wait for you experience our game on April 26. pic.twitter.com/xnD5VTnbew — Bend Studio #DaysGone (@BendStudio) March 9, 2019

Days Gone has been in development for 6 years now, and is the first big AAA game in years from Sony Bend Studios, which has previously worked on Uncharted Golden Abyss (A PS Vita title), as well the Syphon Filter series.

The recent previews of Days Gone revealed that the game seems to follow a very similar route when it comes to the open world formula. In other words, its world feels very 'generic', though that is not really a bad thing. Even if it's not going to break any boundaries with its gameplay and storytelling, Days Gone still feels very much like a fun game with an interesting but fairly simple plot to keep the players hooked till the very end.

Days Gone's gameplay seems to be the weakest aspect of the game, as the shooting mechanics, and controls feel very underwhelming. Even the melee combat which offers quite a variety of weapons seems quite slow and clunky.

In spite of everything, Days Gone offers a beautiful world with varied locations and beautiful vistas to gawk at, alongside a simple but strong tale of love, hope and survival as well as shooting hordes of undead which is always fun.

Are you excited for Days Gone? Will you be picking up the game at launch? Or will you wait for the reviews to pour in before making your call? Tell us in the comments down below.

