Fallout 76 News: Final Fallout 76 patch of 2018 has arrived for PC

Fallout 76

The final patch for Fallout 76 has arrived! This patch is only for the PC version. Even though it is a very small patch, only 15 MB for most cases - But this hotfix patch did bring some changes and they are more than welcome. Why?

Because they finally fixed some annoying issues. Such as the game client crashing as soon you hit the exit button. Yes, they managed to fix that bug. This is was one of the most annoying bugs and most players had to close the game manually from task manager.

The Game-play oriented fix

The hotfix also managed to kill a bug or exploit that could allow items to be duplicated. This is good news as well because most of the players talk about exploits, all the time. Exploits are probably the thing players trade most among each other.

There was another issue with the high damage and explosive weapons, because of the bug enemies were not taking any damage and even when they took damage, they healed right after. This happened quite a lot, players fired missiles and the enemy completely ignored the damage. That was NOT good.

The other thing that this patch fixed was a lot of out of date clients were able to connect to the server, they can’t anymore. Also, they added Korean language support, so if you have your language set as Korean and you get a bigger update than 15 MB then you already know why.

Here is the Official Patch Note:

GENERAL

Localization: Korean language support has been added to Fallout 76.

This was added to console versions of the game on December 18.

PC players who have their language set to Korean will see an increased download size of a few hundred megabytes today.

BUG FIXES

STABILITY AND PERFORMANCE

PC: Addressed an issue that could cause the game client to crash after selecting Exit to Desktop.

PC: Fixed a setting that was left in a debug state. This could allow out of date clients to connect, breaking gameplay.

GENERAL

Exploit: Addressed an exploit that could allow items to be duplicated.

COMBAT

Weapons: Addressed an issue that could prevent high-damage and explosive weapons from dealing damage to enemies, or cause enemies to heal immediately after taking damage.

