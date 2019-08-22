Video Game News: More info on Age of Empires 4 will be revealed during X019

X019, London

While Gamescom 2019 is running on full form, Microsft announced its upcoming event, X019. Before the start of Gamescom, Age of Empires fans were very hyped about getting some news and progress about the 4th sequel of the popular Age of Empires series, as Microsoft had announced about giving a piece of big news to its fans.

However, it turned out to be the release of Age of Empires Definitive Edition and Age of Empires 2 Definitive Edition on Steam.

Fans were disappointed as they did not get any proper information about the Age of Empires 4 during Gamescom 2019. Last night, during a stream of Gamescom, Aaron Greenberg, the Xbox Manager, revealed that fans will have something about the Age of Empires 4 in the upcoming X019. And after that, the official Age of Empires Twitter account also posted about it, confirming the same.

During an interview with MAX, Aaron Greenberg slipped in some exciting news about XO19! "Our Audience...hoped for news on #AoE4.. Can you give them hope?" "...Our next big beat is X019. I’d suggest that people watch that."



Watch the stream clip here! https://t.co/elUPYBlFI5 pic.twitter.com/VrCQZzZ0qw — AgeOfEmpires (@AgeOfEmpires) August 21, 2019

So what is X019?

Unlike E3, which is more of an industrial event, X019 is going to be an event for the fans. Microsoft will be celebrating it with their fans, giving them plenty of surprises, first looks, and rewards. The official website says,

The annual global celebration of all things Xbox. The event will be filled with news, first looks and surprises, and Xbox FanFest, all livestreamed and starting on Inside Xbox

When and where is X019?

London's Copper Box Arena will host the 3-day Xbox celebration, starting from November 14 to November 16. The whole event will be live-streamed online, just in case if the fans can not attend the event in person.

So, if you are also an Age of Empires fan just like me, who are eagerly waiting for more information on Age of Empires 4, November 14th is the date. Mark the calendar!

