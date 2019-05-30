Video Game News: Pokemon Sleep announced with the goal of "turning sleeping into entertainment"

Kuldeep Thapa FOLLOW ANALYST News 5 // 30 May 2019, 20:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Pokemon Sleep

The Pokemon company is planning to release the game which will be tilted "Pokemon Sleep" in 2020.

Pokemon is working with Nintendo to bring a new device called Pokemon Plus Plus. The device is the successor to Pokemon Plus device. The new device will work similarly to the old device but in addition to the old features, it will be active during the night as well when you sleep. Like many smartwatches today, it will monitor your sleep.

The company president Tsunekazu Ishihara told reporters, "Turning sleeping...into entertainment is our next goal." He also added: "It's a game with which you look forward to waking up." Ishihara did not say much about how the game would work, but Nintendo explained during the press conference in Tokyo that they will be launching a device that would track users' sleep and share the data collected on their smartphones.

Now as bizarre as it may sound at first, the idea seems very intriguing, to say the least.

Pokemon Go which is like a predecessor to Pokemon Sleep was released back in 2016. The game took the global community by storm and almost everyone was binging on the game. The game certainly has dried a little since then but it still going strong. There are regular updates rolling out every month.

Pokemon is also introducing Pokemon Home for Nintendo Switch which is a cloud-based system where you can store all your Pokemon.

Pokemon will also bring a new RPG called Pokemon Masters this year on the mobile platform. Pokemon initially started as an RPG back in 1996 and will be bringing something similar with this new game. You will be able to travel to different cities, catch different Pokemon and battle different gym leaders. This game is set to release this year so buckle up if you are an avid Pokemon lover.