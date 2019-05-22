Video Game News: Sims 4 is free for a limited time in Origin

Sims 4

As the summer holidays are approaching, developers are giving us more freebies. A few days back we got Steep by Ubisoft for free. And now, EA is giving away Sims 4 for free.

Sims 4 is the fourth title in the popular Sims series. Developed by Maxis and published by Electronic Arts (EA), the game was released in between 2014 and 2015 depending on various regions and platforms. Sims 4 is the first game to top all charts within 2 years of its release. It was the best selling PC game in 2014 and 2015.

Sims 4 is basically a life simulation game just like its older versions. Players can create their own characters and explore life and possibilities while interacting with the other players playing the same.

The game description says,

Enjoy the power to create and control people in a virtual world without rules in The Sims 4 game. Express your creativity as you customize your Sims’ distinct appearances and unique personalities. Choose their fashions, select their hairstyles, and give them life aspirations. Effortlessly build your Sims the perfect homes with the all-new room-based Build Mode, choosing your favorite designs and décor. Develop your Sims’ relationships, pursue new careers, and shape the rich and entertaining moments of their lives. Explore beautiful worlds with unique environments and travel to neighborhoods where you can visit venues and meet other interesting Sims. Be powerful and free, have fun, and play with life!

To get this amazing game for free, all you have to do is -

Visit the Sims offer in Origin. You can do this by clicking here. Log in with your origin account. If you do not have one, then its time to create one. Click on get the game for free. Select the standard edition. The other edition will cost you INR 2999. Viola! The game will be added to your library.

Sims 4 for free !

Nothing is better than a free game right? We all know! Do let us know if you find anymore free games and we will be happy to share with the community.

