Video Game News: Stardew Valley Gets a Mod for a Battle Royale Mode

Gautam Nath
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
7   //    07 Jan 2019, 13:56 IST

Image result for battle royale stardew valley

It seems like everyone wants to jump on the Battle Royale hype train. With games like PUBG, Fortnite, Blackout from Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, CS:GO Danger Zone and more, is the genre oversaturated already? But if you want to try it out, you can get the mod from Nexus Mods, along with installation instructions.

The Battle Royale mode for Stardew Valley is called Battle Royalley. It is not an official update from the developers, but a mode that players can port in. The rules are standard and up to 100 players can join a map. There are loot chests scattered all over the map which contain bombs, swords, healing items, slingshots and more.

Just like most Battle Royale games, the map will shrink as time passes. Players spawn in random parts of the map and need to close in as it shrinks. Trees can be chopped to craft fences to use as cover, players can gallop on a horse for quick getaways or hide in the bushes for the perfect ambush attack. The last standing farmer will win the game.

How does a player join a game? Players can host a co-op world server, where they can set the limit to the number of players as well. So it is not necessary that there have to be 100 players, since there may not even be that many players playing the mod at the same time. But we don't know how well the Battle Royale mod will take off.

It is indeed quite odd that Stardew Valley opted into a Battle Royale. But then again, there are many different mods that have been available for this farming simulator adventure game. Unfortunately, the mods and Battle Royale mode will only be available for PC as there is no known way to install mods on consoles.

Gautam Nath
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
