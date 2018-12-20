×
Video Game News: Steam Winter Sale begins tomorrow; 2018 Award Nominees announced

Greg Bush
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
20   //    20 Dec 2018, 10:01 IST

Steam's Winter Sale will definitely drain a few wallets over the next two weeks
Well, it's that time of year again. Days are shorter and colder, snow is falling, and a feeling of joy and goodwill toward one's fellow gamer fills the air. That's right, it's time for Steam's Winter Sale!

The date for the sale was initially leaked by a Twitter account that also correctly revealed the dates of the Autumn and Halloween Sales, though the tweet has been deleted since then.

Valve officially announced the sale today, and you can find those incredible annual deals starting tomorrow, December 20th. If you're worried about being strapped for cash thanks to holiday shopping, don't worry. You'll be able to take advantage of these deals for two weeks.

Steam's Winter Sale will last from tomorrow all the way to January 3rd, meaning you can ring in the new year with a bevy of interesting titles you haven't had a chance to get your hands on yet.

If you're unsure what to pick up this year, we've brought you multiple lists for PC games that you can see below.

If that's not enough, Steam has already revealed the contenders for their 2018 awards.

Game of the Year

  • PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS
  • MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance
  • HITMAN 2
  • Assassin's Creed Odyssey
VR Game of the Year

  • Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
  • VR Chat
  • Beat Saber
  • Fallout 4 VR
  • SUPERHOT VR

Labors of Love

  • Dota 2
  • Grand Theft Auto V
  • No Man's Sky
  • Path of Exile
  • Stardew Valley

Best Environment

  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  • Subnautica
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider
  • Far Cry 5
  • Dark Souls 3

Better with Friends

  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
  • Payday 2
  • Dead by Daylight
  • Overcooked! 2

Alternate History

  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
  • Assassin's Creed Odyssey
  • Hearts of Iron IV
  • Sid Meier's Civilization VI
  • Fallout 4

Most Fun with a Machine

  • Euro Truck Simulator 2
  • Rocket League
  • NieR: Automata
  • Factorio
  • Space Engineers

Best Developer

  • CD PROJEKT RED
  • Ubisoft
  • Bethesda
  • Rockstar Games
  • Digital Extremes Ltd.
  • Square Enix
  • Capcom
  • Paradox Interactive
  • BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment
  • Klei

What do you plan on picking up during this year's Winter Sale? Let us know in the comments below!

