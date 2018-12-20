Video Game News: Steam Winter Sale begins tomorrow; 2018 Award Nominees announced

Greg Bush FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 20 // 20 Dec 2018, 10:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Steam's Winter Sale will definitely drain a few wallets over the next two weeks

Well, it's that time of year again. Days are shorter and colder, snow is falling, and a feeling of joy and goodwill toward one's fellow gamer fills the air. That's right, it's time for Steam's Winter Sale!

The date for the sale was initially leaked by a Twitter account that also correctly revealed the dates of the Autumn and Halloween Sales, though the tweet has been deleted since then.

Valve officially announced the sale today, and you can find those incredible annual deals starting tomorrow, December 20th. If you're worried about being strapped for cash thanks to holiday shopping, don't worry. You'll be able to take advantage of these deals for two weeks.

Steam's Winter Sale will last from tomorrow all the way to January 3rd, meaning you can ring in the new year with a bevy of interesting titles you haven't had a chance to get your hands on yet.

If you're unsure what to pick up this year, we've brought you multiple lists for PC games that you can see below.

If that's not enough, Steam has already revealed the contenders for their 2018 awards.

Game of the Year

PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS

MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

HITMAN 2

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Advertisement

VR Game of the Year

Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR

VR Chat

Beat Saber

Fallout 4 VR

SUPERHOT VR

Labors of Love

Dota 2

Grand Theft Auto V

No Man's Sky

Path of Exile

Stardew Valley

Best Environment

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Subnautica

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Far Cry 5

Dark Souls 3

Better with Friends

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Payday 2

Dead by Daylight

Overcooked! 2

Alternate History

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Hearts of Iron IV

Sid Meier's Civilization VI

Fallout 4

Most Fun with a Machine

Euro Truck Simulator 2

Rocket League

NieR: Automata

Factorio

Space Engineers

Best Developer

CD PROJEKT RED

Ubisoft

Bethesda

Rockstar Games

Digital Extremes Ltd.

Square Enix

Capcom

Paradox Interactive

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment

Klei

What do you plan on picking up during this year's Winter Sale? Let us know in the comments below!

Advertisement