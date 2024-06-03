5 video games with bland storylines

Bland storylines can often make a game fall flat on its face. When it comes to video games, storylines are often the primary aspect that discerns the viability of any title. Some spectacular narratives captivate gamers, making them spend many hours on that video game. However, other titles have struggled to deliver a well-curated storyline for players to enjoy.

This article looks at some of the most bland storylines that you will come across in video games.

Note: This article is purely subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Five games with the most bland storylines ever

1) Duke Nukem Forever

Duke Nukem Forever (Image via 3D Realms)

It has been well over a decade since Duke Nukem Forever was released. It somehow managed to limp over the finish line and went from being a game that you would laugh about because it existed to one you wished was never released.

This game triggered a collective mania and you might not enjoy it much. Duke Nukem Forever did not seem interesting before it came out and 13 years later, it still disappoints. The game failed to live up to its previous legacy as the bland storyline, juvenile humor, and sexist undertones are more offensive than entertaining.

2) Resident Evil 6

Resident Evil 6 (Image via Capcom)

Resident Evil has had its fair share of highs and lows. This usually happens at some point with any long-running series. The game had a very scattered and uninspired storyline, with a heap of characters that failed to come together cohesively.

It was a mediocre attempt to blend horror with action. The game fell hard on its face as it tried to incorporate all the elements that were introduced in the previous games and add a new twist to it all. Rocket launchers, sniper rifles, and machine guns were plentiful enough to insult the original games.

3) Aliens: Colonial Marines

Aliens: Colonial Marines (Image via Gearbox Software)

If you play a lot of video games, you might have possibly come across mediocre space exploration titles. But none quite take the cake like Aliens: Colonial Marines.

With its dated graphics, bland storyline, and loafing presentation, this game has been a disappointment in the vast expanses of the cosmos. Owing to its badly optimized performance, it delivers an unenjoyable experience.

Furthermore, it has a rather distasteful ending and dishonest marketing, making it a waste of money and time. It is one of the lesser-visited space games released to the public.

The bland storyline is not memorable, the characters aren't well-written, and the gameplay happens to be largely underwhelming. That being said, you’d be scrambling to find reasons why it even exists.

4) Final Fantasy XIII

Final Fantasy XIII (Image via Square Enix)

At the heart of any game that receives mixed reception, you often find a very talented team that would have faced several issues during its development. Whether you love the title or hate it, Final Fantasy XIII's problematic development is probably what made it undesirable among gamers.

Another issue was the lack of a shared vision for the game. Despite its early trailers intending to create a shared vision among those involved in the project, it still turned out to be insufficient for the team. Moreover, the bland storyline added insult to injury.

The franchise is known for its refreshing narratives and beautiful character design, but FF XIII fails to deliver in either aspect. The main storyline is often convoluted with several new concepts that can throw you off the rails. All in all, this title was underdelivered, and its bland storyline was majorly disappointing.

5) Metal Gear Survive

Metal Gear Survive (Image via Konami)

Even though it was a spin-off of the very popular “Metal Gear,” this game’s bland storyline makes it lose the reputation that the franchise has earned over the years.

Konami’s decision to go a different route with Metal Gear Survive was not a great move, as the uninspired storyline made the game fall flat on its face. Adding to this, the forced microtransactions in the game did not go down well with fans.

This indicated that the narrative of the game was neglected to make way for more mobile-oriented microtransaction-based games. There was no importance given to the style of writing, aesthetics, or its development.

Bland storylines never sit well with gamers. These games may have had their numbered redeeming qualities, but the lack of dedication from the developers in the grander scheme of things has not made them memorable.

