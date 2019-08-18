Video Game News: Latest trailer for Ancestors - The Humankind Odyssey shows new progression systems

Mohit Pradhan
6 // 18 Aug 2019, 07:36 IST

The new trailer for the game shows their new evolutionary system and character progression

With a lot of new titles like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare remake and Borderlands 3 almost around the corner for their release, often some unique titles almost go unnoticed under the hype we create for big games. Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey is one such title and its brand new trailer shows a lot of new interesting details, which are discussed by the developer.

The game's overall narrative structure is shown and how the characters progress throughout the story, ultimately depending on the player's choices - making it a unique experience for each player.

For those who don't know, Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey is third-person open world survival game where you play as a chimp-like humanoids who were our ancestors way back before evolving into the humans we know today. It takes the player on a journey, where they experience the harsh lives of our distant ancestors when they walked on four feet.

The director of the first two Assassins Creed games Patrice Désilets is now heading the team making this title. In the latest trailer, he speaks about how the game progresses to cater each and every unique player differently, especially given the huge skill-tree which was aptly named 'neuronal system', where the whole neurological structure evolved leading humans to this modern world.

In the trailer, Patrice says: "Every single experience will be different because your path to the next species is your own and depends on what you're doing. I decided to kill the warthog. I managed to do it; I knew how. But the game didn't tell me, so right now it is my own little story of how we became omnivorous."

With that in mind, here's a look at the final trailer where the game director discusses how the system works:

What are your thoughts on the game? Sound off in the comments below!

