Villager Esports Competitive League for PUBG Mobile is underway

points table for Day 1

Villager Esports is conducting its competitive league where the best 20 teams from India are competing for the championship. The tournament will not only provide a high level of competition, but it will also be a great platform for teams to showcase their talent before the PUBG Mobile Pro League. Teams like Fnatic and SouL are looking to cement themselves as the best team in the country, while newcomers like Leg Stump and Team Powerhouse are ready to do anything to reach the top. Here is what the tournament has been like, so far-

Day 1

Game 1

The tournament kicked off with its first match in Miramar Map. Team SouL, one of India’s finest and fan favorites, took home the Chicken Dinner in a dominating fashion. Miramar, which is also considered to be a sniper’s paradise, is often harsh to players that are not used to it. However, SouL, being one of the best teams in India, easily overcame the hurdle and immediately established itself as the tournament’s favorite. TOD came second and gave SouL run for their money while VSG Crawlers came third. Even though SouL came first, other big names like Fnatic and INS failed to impress in game 1 of the tournament.

Game 2

The second game of the day was played in the classic map of Erangel. Mayhem rose to the occasion as the team won the Chicken Dinner with a total of massive 30 points. Team Element secured the second spot while 8 bit had to settle with the third position.

Game 3

Mayhem continued its impressive journey in the tournament as the team once again came victorious in game 3, which was played in Vikendi. This was a back to back Chicken Dinner for Mayhem who were quickly establishing themselves as one of the best in the league. VSG Crawlers came close second while Fnatic who were on a killing spree in game 3(10 kills) came third.

Game 4

Game 5

Team Tamilas prevailed in the final game of the day, which played in Sanhok as they won their first Chicken Dinner of the tournament. Megastars came second with 18 points in their bag while 8 bit finished in third position with 17 points to their name.

Day 2

Points table for Day 2

Game 1

The first game of day 2 was played on Erangel. 8 bit’s Mafia, who was in a 1v3 situation against Megastars towards the end of the game, decided to die from playzone so that Megastars would not get an extra kill point. In the end, it was an easy Chicken Dinner for Megastars who ended the game with 8 kills while 8 bit came second.

Game 2

Vikendi is known for its unpredictable zone formation, and game 2 was no different. The game was very chaotic, especially towards the end of the game where everything was being blown. Team Tamilas, after knocking a player of Revenge Esports, immediately rushed on them to confirm the kill. Team Tamilas secured their first Chicken Dinner of the day while Orange Rock had to settle with the third position.

Game 3

The third match of the day, that was being played on Erangel, saw a very quiet early game as most teams were busy going to their preferred loot spots. There were some early fights in Rozhok where Team Dead Eye got eliminated by Marcos Gaming. Entity Gaming with 4 members, INS with 4 members and Fnatic with only 1 member, made it to the final zone of the game. A well-timed grenade by ClutchGod wiped out the entire team of INS, after which the game was pretty much sealed and done as it was 4 v1 situation in the favor of Entity Gaming. Entity Gaming won game 3 of the day with Fnatic coming in second place.

Game 4

A centralized flight path meant that all teams easily reached their preferred looting spots in Miramar. OR's Datljitsk played valiantly to lead his team in the final zone Orange Rock ultimately won the Chicken Dinner with 9 kills whereas VSG Crawlers had to settle with the second position with 8 kills in their bag.

Game 5

The last match of the day was played in Erangel and is always the case, it was action-packed from the beginning. 8 bit’s Mafia found himself in a 1v3 situation against Megastars and Mafia played brilliantly to secure the coveted Chicken Dinner for his team. Megastars, unfortunately, could not win the chicken Dinner but came second while Legstump finished at third.