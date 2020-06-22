Viper in Valorant: What are some of the buffs she will be getting in Patch 1.02?

Viper is by far the weakest Agent in Valorant and she is up for a lot of buffs in patch 1.02.

Viper will be getting massive buffs on her Snakebite and Toxic Screen, according to Morello.

Image Credits: Riot Games

Viper is set to receive some buffs in patch 1.02 and it really doesn’t come as a surprise. Not only is she one of the weakest (C-tier) Agents at the moment, but she is one of the hardest Agents to master as well.

Viper has mainly been a detriment to her team in the solo queue than an aid. She is best used in a well-coordinated team, where each of the members know how to play around her abilities and use it as a form of zone control to aggressively push into sites.

So when Ryan “Morello” Scott, the lead character designer for Valorant, talked about her upcoming ability buffs in his latest stream, many Viper mains across the world were elated.

The Buffs that Morello has planned for Viper

In patch 1.02, Viper will be gaining a considerable buff on her ‘Viper’s Snakebite’ and her E ‘Toxic Screen.’

A. Changes to Snakebite

Image Credits: Caffeinated Gamer

Morello talked about bringing in a new mechanic to her kit called ‘Fragile’ which will be added to her Snakebite and will last as long as the ability. However, players entering the snakebite will be affected by ‘Fragile’ for a few seconds longer even after they leave the ability’s zone of influence.

Fragile will leave those affected vulnerable, but Morello didn't go into the details and explain what that vulnerability might be. But there is some conjecture floating around that the vulnerability might either be increased damage taken by those affected or reduced armor ratings.

B. Toxic Screen Changes

Image Credits: Polygon

Now the changes that Viper will be getting to her Toxin Screen are seemingly big ones. From patch 1.02 onwards, she will be able to send the ability through walls and place it on areas of the map which she was previously not able to.

Morello suggested that Viper mains will now have a “ton of new wall placement opportunities” which will help them to zone the enemy team away from camp spots in plant sites.

After these changes, Viper might just get more playtime in solo queue games and not just in high-level competitive team games.

Morello also went on to admit that these Viper changes may not be enough to make her a meta pick and “there may need to be more [changes],” but she will be ‘a lot more potent’ now.