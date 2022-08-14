Viral “Squirrel with a Gun” clip showcases UE5 gameplay of the critter wielding a firearm

Squirrel with a Gun, developed by Daniel DeEntremont, doesn't have a release date yet. In fact, the Steam listing mentions "Good question!" as an answer to any queries regarding its arrival.

The game simply features a squirrel with a gun, with players worldwide loving the absurdity of the recently shared clip.

This will not be the first time a video game protagonist is an animal. Players have already donned the jaws of a Maneater, honked people in the Untitled Goose Game, headbutted objects in Goat Simulator and, more recently, meowed incessantly in Stray.

With that being said, Squirrel with a Gun will seek to tug at similar strings, with its cute but deadly protagonist and absurd premise.

"I will buy multiple copies": Fans react to viral clip of Squirrel with a Gun

The clip shared on the game's Twitter channel showcases a man and a squirrel beside a swimming pool. The former takes out his phone to take a picture of the critter when the squirrel quickly picks up the pistol and threatens him. The man drops his phone and runs as the armed rodent scampers after him.

The entire scenario has been painstakingly created in Unreal Engine 5, and it is clear that the developer has put a lot of effort into the title's visual fidelity. The Steam listing of the same announces it as a sandbox adventure that focuses on exploration and combat:

"Defend yourself from random encounters with Agents, using various weapons. Deflect their melee attacks with exceptional timing to disarm them. Climb and jump across platforms with your natural squirrel skill. Use weapon recoil to cross even greater gaps. Explore the neighborhood from a squirrel's eye view. Talk with residents of the neighborhood and help them out for goodies. Or mug them for goodies."

If the response under the clip is anything to go by, fans are more than excited to get their hands onto Squirrel with a Gun. In fact, @Devoinusscreeb commented about buying multiple copies if different guns are provided for use. Much to their delight, the developer confirmed that it was definitely in the works.

The Twitter account also hinted that there might not be an overarching plot to follow and players will get exactly what they buy, which is Squirred with a Gun. Someone on the thread also chipped in with a "Goty contender."

The Twitter account also acknowledged that the game is more "on the Goat Simulator part of the spectrum" when someone asked if it was inspired by the recently released Stray. The thread was quickly littered with various jokes and observations:

Fans are having a wonderful time with the game's sheer absurdity and premise. It is always interesting to see the wild concepts that indie game developers come up with, and Squirrel with a Gun is surely going to be an bizarre delight.

