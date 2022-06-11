Fact Check: Why isn't Maneater multiplayer? Platforms, cross-play details and more revealed

One of the most common requests from players when Maneater was released back in 2020, was the option of multiplayer mechanics. Many wondered if Tripwire Interactive's revenge game would be available to play with friends given the developers already have a highly popular multiplayer game in Rising Story 2: Vietnam.

Epic Games Store @EpicGames



Watch out, the Vault has released a massive SHARK!



Claim Maneater for free now: Duuuunnnn duun… duuunnnnnnnn dun dun dun dun dun dun dun dun dun dun dunnnnnnnnnnn dunnnn… 🦈Watch out, the Vault has released a massive SHARK!Claim Maneater for free now: epic.gm/maneater Duuuunnnn duun… duuunnnnnnnn dun dun dun dun dun dun dun dun dun dun dunnnnnnnnnnn dunnnn… 🦈 Watch out, the Vault has released a massive SHARK! Claim Maneater for free now: epic.gm/maneater https://t.co/k24RWu4Asq

The tongue-in-cheek shark simulation, replete with pop-cultural references, Maneater, is currently being offered for free for players to pick up on the Epic Games Store.

True to its name, players will be controlling a bull shark who is vociferously hungry to chomp on some human flesh. The animal must adapt to survive in the open world as she seeks to take revenge on the fisherman who killed her mother.

This article will explore aspects of Maneater's multiplayer, platforms, DLC details, and more.

Maneater does not have any multiplayer options, as developers decided to focus elsewhere

Although there has been a lot of interest from players regarding any possible multiplayer mode for the title, there has sadly been no development on that front. Back in 2020, the developers of the game responded to a tweet asking the same question, stating that there were no plans for a co-op and were instead focusing on creating and prototyping future content.

Maneater @maneatergame @steve85uk There are no plans for co-op. We are prototyping future content now @steve85uk There are no plans for co-op. We are prototyping future content now

The game has been created with a single-player experience in mind with its own narrative to follow. The game world is large and features enough diversity in aesthetics and variety for players to deep dive in. The gameplay lasts for around 13-14 hours.

This explains why the developers do not have any multiplayer mode in the game or any such plans when they last spoke on it.

Platforms, cross-play option and the latest DLC

The official description of Maneater involves providing players with the ultimate power fantasy of being the apex predator of the sea. They will start off as a small shark pup in the open world action RPG, while trying to survive in the harsh world and eating their way up the ecosystem. Their enemies in the game will be both humans and wildlife.

The goal for players will be to find the right resources to grow and evolve beyond the natural limitations of a shark. This will allow them to fine-tune the creature to their style of play. All this is to exact revenge on the fisherman.

The action RPG was released on Windows, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on May 22, 2020 worldwide. As of this moment, the game is available on Windows, PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One & Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. Regarding any cross-play feature of the game, there is no official news available over the internet.

Maneater @maneatergame The day is finally here. Stretch those fins everyone, Maneater: Truth Quest is out now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Steam, and Epic Games Store!



Good luck and happy questing! The day is finally here. Stretch those fins everyone, Maneater: Truth Quest is out now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Steam, and Epic Games Store! Good luck and happy questing! https://t.co/lrlWKCXCMd

The game's only DLC was released on August 31, 2021. Called Truth Quest, the shark faces off against another more sinister predator following the events of the base game. The description of the update states that players will get to explore Plover Island and unlock its mysteries.

The DLC brings another extremely powerful predator into the mix and the player shark will have to "grow bigger and evolve further" in order to reclaim the crown of the apex predator. Furthermore, Truth Quest is available at a discounted price of $10.49 on the Epic Games Store for the time being.

Players can pick up the DLC once they finish destroying yachts and chomping on flesh in the base game. Although Maneater does not provide a multiplayer mode, there is plenty going on for it to keep players equipped for a dozen hours with its violence and humor.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far