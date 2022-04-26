5 best Nintendo Switch games about underwater exploration

Nintendo Switch is home to a wide and varied range of games. From hardcore AAA blockbusters to underrated indie gems, there's something for everyone on offer. But what about underwater exploration? Are there any titles that let you do that?

Most games out there usually see players exploring vast landscapes across different eras. Others see players occasionally taking to the skies via vehicular simulation or an animal. Underwater games are few and far between, with only a handful of devs tackling the mysteries of the endless oceans.

If you're a Switch user, the good news is that the console has a few impressive titles to offer in that regard.

Take a look at the 5 best underwater exploration games on Nintendo Switch

5) Beyond Blue

Not many developers these days, with underwater games or otherwise, use the medium for educational purposes; perhaps Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed: Discovery Tour games count. E-Line Media's 2020 game, Beyond Blue, sees players explore the serene blue ocean as a marine scientist named Mirai; they will swim through the waters and marvel at the aquatic treasures on display.

Numerous creatures are waiting to be discovered. These include bottle-nose dolphins, sea turtles, and hammerhead sharks. Players will learn new information about fish and other creatures at varying levels of depth, with each animal displaying a unique swimming pattern and habitat.

There is no combat or threat to consider since the animals are not interactive. And this is certainly a more cinematic and realistic approach compared to other Nintendo Switch games on this list.

4) Koral

Plenty of games try to deliver a key message on a variety of topics. But not many games have something to say about environmental conservation. Koral, however, has much to say about protecting our planet's water.

Developed by indie dev Carlos Coronado, Koral is a 2D puzzle exploration game where players assume an unlikely role: that of a sea current. The objective is to bring life back to the dying coral reefs by solving puzzles.

Players will make their way through a series of sidescrolling levels jam-packed with vibrant visuals. From crystal clear waters with schools of fish to neon jellyfish clouds, the captivating visuals are nothing short of a treat.

The various aforementioned puzzles involve manipulating environmental elements like corals and fish. Similar to Beyond Blue, the game is a laid-back experience; interestingly, Koral was developed entirely on a ship amidst the glistening waters of the seas.

3) ABZU

One of the more popular indie games out there, ABZU brings the underwater equivalent of a walking simulator to Nintendo Switch. As the Diver, players will explore beautifully crafted set pieces across stunning aquatic locales. These include forests of seaweed, sunken temples, and more.

Developer Giant Squid's 2016 game is more of an artistic expression than a survival or educational game, but it certainly is one that doesn't fail to mesmerize at every turn.

The most striking aspect of this Unreal Engine-powered Nintendo Switch game is its visuals, with a vibrant and high density of onscreen marine animals. The vividly colored clumps of fish float around the player in all directions, lending an otherworldly look to the game as players move from point A to B.

Exploration is punctuated by simple puzzles and bite-sized mentions of the game's cryptic story, but at least you get to bond with dolphins.

2) Maneater

Want to cause chaos in the ocean? Maneater is the go-to game for that. Tripwire Interactive's 2020 action RPG sees players maneuver a shark looking to avenge its mother's death. Players will control the unusual shark and traverse various areas of the game's mostly underwater open world in search of prey to consume to get bigger and stronger.

With humans chilling on the beaches and other predators lurking about, there's a lot of blood to be spilled. Players will also earn mutations and new abilities as newer forms are unlocked via progression. There are also collectibles to find, side missions to undertake, and challenges to be overcome.

It's not a particularly profound game among other RPGs on Nintendo Switch. But it sure is a solid choice for a fun romp, despite the shallow combat.

1) Subnautica

Announced alongside the sequel, Subanutica is one of the finest demonstrations of how huge a role the atmosphere in a game can play. In this title, players crashland on an oceanic alien planet teeming with uncharted waterscapes and mysterious fauna.

Aim to build a ship that can take you off the planet while attempting to uncover the history behind a forgotten civilization. In a nutshell, it is an open-world survival game from developer Unknown Worlds Entertainment.

Starting off in a relatively safe area of the ocean, players must search for resources to build new and more advanced tools to help them go deeper. At the same time, they must contend with the hostile fauna ranging from relatively tame exploding Crashfish and carnivorous Stalkers to far more unnerving threats. Build bases for a safe haven and underwater vehicles (including a mech suit) to conquer the inky depths and unravel a mystery.

