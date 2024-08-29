Visions of Mana: How to beat Nemeses Hoarding Blossjay

Hoarding Blossjay is one of the early Nemeses in Visions of Mana, and it’s a bit off the beaten path. While you encounter it in Chapter 1 of Square Enix’s latest Action RPG, it’s one you could easily miss unless you explore the entirety of the Charred Passage. This particular Lullabud is hidden in the higher areas of the final section of the map. Right before you pass on into the land of wind, you’ll find this monster.

You can also find a powerful Falchion sword for Val on the way to the Hoarding Blossjay Nemesis in the latest entry of the Mana series. If you want to know how to easily combat this foe, here’s how you tackle this deadly early-game foe.

How to find Hoarding Blossjay Nemeses in Visions of Mana

This is the location of the Hoarding Blossjay Nemeses (Image via Square Enix)

Before you leave the Charred Passage in Visions of Mana, turn around and head west toward the mountain pass to find the Hoarding Blossjay Nemeses. You’ll see a winding path you can run down. As soon as you can double jump up the rocks, do so. You’ll be on a higher platform with a bridge nearby.

Take that bridge to the Hoarding Blossjay or pick up the treasure chest nearby—that requires you to drop down a bit. You’ll see the blue icon on your minimap. Either way, once you’re ready, cross the bridge and head northeast into the grassy field. Hoarding Blossjay awaits you.

How to beat Hoarding Blossjay Nemeses in Visions of Mana

The elemental affinity information on Hoarding Blossjay (Image via Square Enix)

The Hoarding Blossjay Nemeses in Visions of Mana is a Level 4 Weed-type enemy. By the time I encountered it, I was level 5, but it still didn’t put up much of a fight. An ethereal weed, it is weak to Slashing Weapons and Earth Magic, Resistant to Wood Magic, and Immune to Wind Magic.

This Weed enemy has a few attacks to keep in mind; in particular, a spinning attack where it flails with its arms. This can knock you back, so keep out of its reach. When you see it inhaling green smoke, it’s charging a series of poison blasts. This creates AOE poison bubbles that keep launching for several seconds.

Keep moving! Avoid the poison! (Image via Square Enix)

Stay out of their reach and keep moving; otherwise, you get poisoned and take damage over time. Thankfully, the poison doesn’t stay on screen long. The Hoarding Blossjay Nemeses can also extend its neck in an attack and slide quickly toward it to catch up to the head.

You can knock it back repeatedly with heavy attacks with Val, in a sort of juggle. Like the character, this enemy can also dash, and when it does, it’s likely to spit a glob of poison at you. When this enemy is at around 25% or less HP, it will start jabbing with its leaves/arms, which have a surprising reach.

My combat strategy was to keep dashing and using heavy attacks for greater damage/chance to knock the enemy back. It’s not incredibly tanky, so a few minutes is all you should need if you’re around its level. Success nets you 57 Lucre, 168 EXP, and the Hoarding Blossjay Corestone—this is Ability Seed material, so it’s important to track down and slay Nemeses.

Visions of Mana is coming soon to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows Machines. The official launch date is August 29, 2024.

