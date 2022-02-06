Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden announced five months after the release of its predecessor

Square Enix has made a surprise announcement for fans of Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars. A sequel, titled Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden, will be released soon. Fans of both Yoko Taro and the original game are eagerly awaiting the installment.

The developer team includes veterans of Nier and Drakengard, headed by Yoko Taro, who was behind the direction of the first game. The sequel comes five months after the first game's release.

YOKO TARO, Yosuke Saito, Keiichi Okabe and Kimihiko Fujisaka return for a standalone experience for both old and new fans of the series.



Coming to Switch, PS4 and Steam on February 17. Set sail on a brand new card-based RPG adventure in #VoiceOfCards : The Forsaken Maiden.YOKO TARO, Yosuke Saito, Keiichi Okabe and Kimihiko Fujisaka return for a standalone experience for both old and new fans of the series.Coming to Switch, PS4 and Steam on February 17. Set sail on a brand new card-based RPG adventure in #VoiceOfCards: The Forsaken Maiden. 🌊YOKO TARO, Yosuke Saito, Keiichi Okabe and Kimihiko Fujisaka return for a standalone experience for both old and new fans of the series.Coming to Switch, PS4 and Steam on February 17. https://t.co/biMt0QDhA7

Voice of Cards set to release sequel within five months of the first game's release

The game looks to be a card game with JRPG story elements. According to the trailer, the title looks to be a card game infused with the story. Voice of Cards usually has the mechanics for a battling system with the rest of the game as a JRPG.

Square Enix gave a story to the game as the new trailer was released:

“Set on a remote chain of islands that have been protected by the Maidens for generations, the turn-based adventure will have players follow the protagonist to save the people of the island as they face the threat of destruction.”

“In this touching tale set in a world of melancholic beauty, players will set sail for the high seas, together with Laty, a girl who failed to become a Maiden.”

Who do we know about the franchise?

In the first game in the franchise, everything in the game, including the Overworld, characters, menus and dialog choices, is told through the mechanics of cards. The game has a tabletop appeal as the narrator orates the story while the player flips over cards.

The developers of the sequel have worked with popular titles before. Yoko Taro heads the team, the creative director of both Nier and Drakengard. Music director Keiichi Okabe, who has worked in Drakengard 3 and Nier, and character designer Kimihiko Fujishaka, who also worked in Drakengard, is part of the project as well.

The current project, which has planned DLCs that include a 2B costume, YoRHa card backs and a battle board based on Nier Automata's beautiful copied city.

Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden is coming to PC via Steam on February 17 and will also be available on PlayStation 4 and Switch. The first Voice of Cards game still has a playable demo available on Steam.

