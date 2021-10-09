VP vs TP Dota 2 The International 10: Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

As the Dota 2 community gets ready for another spectacular day of group stage matches at The International 10, fans look towards the match-up between Virtus.pro and Thunder Predator.

For any competitive Dota 2 roster, winning The International is the most important goal. Ever since the beginning of Dota 2: The International back in 2011, CIS teams have always shown some sort of resilience when it comes to professional Dota 2. But in order to become the champions of the arena, one must first go through a hellish group stage bout.

As both Virtus.pro and Thunder Predator look to qualify for the upcoming main stage matches, fans wonder which team will triumph over the other.

Dota 2 The International 10: VP vs TP

Predictions

Virtus.pro is undoubtedly one of the strongest Dota 2 teams in the CIS as well as the worldwide professional Dota 2 scene. The team even asserted a certain amount of dominance through its recent performance during the first two days of the group stage of Dota 2: The International 10.

Thunder Predator on the other end has not impressed the Dota 2 community so far, as the team failed to win even a single game during the group stage, even after having participated in four of them.

Head to head results of VP and Thunder Predator

In the past, Virtus.pro and Thunder Predator have gone head-to-head only twice, and both of them managed to defeat each other once.

Virtus.pro won against Thunder Predator at ESL One Fall 2021, while Thunder Predator secured a series victory against VP during ONE Esports Singapore Major 2021 by PGL.

When and where to watch the series between VP and TP

The best-of-two series can be seen by Dota 2 fans on one of the several streams of Dota 2 TI’s official Twitch channels from 12.30 pm IST.

Recent results of both teams

Out of their most recent five series, Virtus.pro has won two and brought one to a draw. However, Thunder Predator has lost every single series played recently.

Dota 2 The International 10 rosters for Virtus.pro and Thunder Predator

Virtus.pro

Egor “Nightfall” Grigorenko

Danil “gpk” Skutin

Dmitry “DM” Dorokhin

Vitalie “Save-” Melnic

Illias “Kingslayer” Ganeev

Thunder Predator

Alonso “Mnz” León

Leonardo “Leostyle-” Sifuentes

Frank “Frank” Arias

Joel Mori “MoOz” Ozambela

Romel “Mjz” Quinteros

