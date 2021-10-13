Virtus.pro vs Vici Gaming at Dota 2 The International 10: Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Day two of the Dota 2 TI10 main event will feature the side of Vici Gaming clashing with Virtus.pro in a best-of-three series in round one of the upper brackets.

The winner will progress into the upper bracket to face the winner of the PSG.LGD vs T1 matchup, while the loser will drop to the lower bracket to face Evil Geniuses in an eliminator.

With a 40 million USD prize pool, Dota 2 TI10 is one of the biggest tournaments in all of esports. Suffice to say, every series holds huge importance to the teams who are eyeing the Aegis of Champions.

Everything Dota 2 fans need to know ahead of Virtus.pro vs Vici Gaming in TI10 upper bracket round one

Virtus.pro vs Vici Gaming series prediction

While Vici Gaming is expected to play a more stable style of Dota in the best-of-three series, it will be interesting to see how that matches up against the quintessential CIS aggression from the side of Virtus.pro. Vici Gaming has definitely had a bit of time after the group stage to formulate their strategy against the unusual hero picks of Virtus.pro.

Virtus.pro’s explosive playstyle is going to be something to witness in this upper bracket series of Dota 2 TI10. While the other CIS team, Team Spirit, lost 1-2 to Invictus Gaming on day one and will be playing in the lower bracket series against Fnatic, it will definitely be a sight to see if Virtus.pro avenges Team Spirit and pushes Vici Gaming into the lower bracket.

Head-to-head results for Virtus.pro vs Vici Gaming

Virtus.pro’s most recent encounter against Vici Gaming was at WePlay Animajor, where they lost to the Chinese squad 1-2. Out of the last five head-to-head matches between Virtus.pro and Vici Gaming, Virtus.pro has managed to win only one and that was in MDL Macau in 2019.

When and where to watch Virtus.pro vs Vici Gaming

Dota 2 fans can tune into the TI10 official Twitch livestream to watch the Virtus.pro vs Vici Gaming series. This is the second series in day two of the TI10 main event. The Virtus.pro vs Vici Gaming match is scheduled to start at 3:30 pm IST/10:00 am UTC on 13 October 2021.

Recent results for Virtus.pro and Vici Gaming

Virtus.pro has looked phenomenal in the group stage of Dota 2 TI10. They have won 2-0 against Undying, Alliance, Thunder Predator, Evil Geniuses, and Team Aster. They have drawn 1-1 against OG, and lost 0-2 to Invictus Gaming and T1. Their unique hero picks have been a talking point among Dota 2 fans.

Vici Gaming has also had a somewhat comfortable group stage performance. They won 2-0 against SG Esports, Elephant, Quincy Crew, and Team Spirit. They drew 1-1 against beastcoast and Fnatic, and lost 0-2 to PSG.LGD and Team Secret.

Dota 2 rosters for Virtus.pro and Vici Gaming

Virtus.pro:

Egor “Nightfall” Grigorenko

Danil “gpk” Skutin

Dmitry “DM” Dorokhin

Vitalie “Save-” Melnic

Illias “Kingslayer” Ganeev

Vici Gaming:

Yang "poyoyo" Shaohan

Zeng "Ori" Jiaoyang

Ren "eLeVeN" Yangwei

Xiong "Pyw"' Jiahan

Ding "Dy" Cong

