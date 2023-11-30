VTuber Ironmouse's top 5 viral livestreaming moments of all time

Ironmouse is a Vtuber who has amassed a whopping 1.8 million followers on Twitch, making her the most-followed English Vtuber on the platform. For reference, VTubers, or virtual YouTubers, are internet performers who stream on sites like Twitch, TikTok, and YouTube while using motion-capture-controlled and computer-generated avatars to hide their true identities.

Ironmouse is widely known for her variety of streams, with nearly 37% of her content consisting of gameplay from various titles, ranging from Minecraft to Suika Game. The Puerto Rican-American streamer is also known for her singing talent.

Here are the top five moments from Ironmouse's livestreaming career that have gone viral.

Vtuber Ironmouse's top five most watched livestreaming moments

5) Singing while playing Resident Evil - 93,800 views

Further serving as a testament to her musical prowess, Ironmouse showcased that she can not only sing but can do so while playing an immersive game like Resident Evil.

In the clip, the VTuber could be seen performing her own rendition of No Me Queda Más by American artist Selena. While singing, the streamer suddenly remembers a task she forgot to do in-game, expresses the same to her audience, and manages to get right back into the tempo of the song, flawlessly continuing her performance.

Ironmouse's audience was left shocked at her effortless singing (Image via ironmouse/Twitch)

Her audience was left in awe of her effortless singing, with one user stating in her livestream chat that they "never thought they would see Resident Evil 3 and Samba go together."

4) Ironmouse and Asmongold talk about "h***ai" - 95,500 views

In a surprising collaboration, Ironmouse and Zack "Asmongold" had a series of conversations in 2022. In the collaboration, the streamers discussed Asmongold possibly becoming a VTuber, along with Zack talking about a story of coming across a man on Twitch with a female VTuber avatar, who he later befriended and played a few games with.

In yet another funny anecdote shared by Zack, he talked about how he had joined the Anime Club in his high school days. He said he thought the girls in the club "would be like the ones in h***ai."

Upon being asked by the VTuber if he watches "normal p***," he replied in the negative, saying that he "watches h***ai."

3) Doing a Shakira impression - 155,000 views

Ironmouse made shockwaves within her community when she managed to accurately replicate singer-songwriter Shakira's iconic voice to produce her own rendition of Shakira's classic hit Whenever, Wherever.

Much to the surprise of her audience, the talented VTuber not only was able to hit all the right notes in the song but did so while accurately emulating Shakira's voice. This moment went viral within her community, getting more than 150,000 views.

2) Most subscribed female streamer of all time - 208,000 views

Ironmouse became the most subscribed female streamer of all time in 2021. The VTuber was audibly ecstatic upon gaining the achievement, with many of her fellow streamers and friends congratulating her during the stream.

The users in the live chat of the broadcast were also delighted to see their beloved streamer achieve the groundbreaking feat, with many showering the streamer with words of appreciation.

Further, the streamer broke her previous record in her 2023 Subathon, reaching an all-time high of 205,488 active subscribers in July 2023.

1) Singing in Spanish - 1,200,000 views

The streamer has historically been known for her singing talent, often delighting fans with solo performances. One exceptional moment came around four years ago when she was a relatively smaller name on the platform.

The VTuber, who is of Puerto Rican descent, sang live in her native language. This moment, captured in a clip from her livestream, gained over one million views.

Her initial rendition of the No Me Queda Más song showcased her impressive vocal range and control, captivating viewers from around the world. It not only highlighted her cultural background but also solidified her reputation as a versatile and multilingual performer.