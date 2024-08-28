War Machine in Marvel Future Fight: Stats, how to get, and best uses

War Machine in Marvel Future Fight is a powerful hero known for its advanced armor and heavy weaponry. James Rhodes, the man behind the suit, uses his high-tech gear to take down threats both at home and abroad. Adding War Machine to your team increases your firepower and versatility, making tough battles and challenging events easier.

This article covers War Machine's stats, how to get him, and the best ways to use him in the game.

War Machine stats

War Machine in Marvel Future Fight (Image via Netmarble Monster)

Rank: MasteryStar

MasteryStar Level: 1 (70 T3)

1 (70 T3) Physical Attack: 18 (11,250)

18 (11,250) Physical Defense: 13 (6,880)

13 (6,880) Energy Defense: 13 (6,880)

13 (6,880) HP: 98 (25,215)

Leader

Calls to Arms: +5% Physical Attack for all team members.

Passive Skills

Resistant Armor: STUN Resistance, +5% Physical Defense.

STUN Resistance, +5% Physical Defense. Ready for Mission: +35% Skill Damage, +20% Bonus Damage.

Active Skills

Suppressing Fire: 25% Physical Damage, 8 Hits, Ranged. Cooldown: 7s.

25% Physical Damage, 8 Hits, Ranged. Cooldown: 7s. Armored Clash: 65% Physical Damage, 2 Hits, Melee, Pushback, 2s Stun. Cooldown: 9s.

65% Physical Damage, 2 Hits, Melee, Pushback, 2s Stun. Cooldown: 9s. Repulsor Shot: 36% Physical Damage, 6 Hits, Ranged. Cooldown: 10s.

36% Physical Damage, 6 Hits, Ranged. Cooldown: 10s. Minigun Barrage: 37% Energy Damage, 16 Hits, Ranged, Split. Cooldown: 15s.

37% Energy Damage, 16 Hits, Ranged, Split. Cooldown: 15s. Missile Strafe: 37% Physical Damage, 16 Hits, Ranged, Strafe. Cooldown: 18s.

37% Physical Damage, 16 Hits, Ranged, Strafe. Cooldown: 18s. Heavy Metal: 81% Physical Damage, 21 Hits, Ranged, Strafe. Cooldown: 18s.

81% Physical Damage, 21 Hits, Ranged, Strafe. Cooldown: 18s. End of War: 100% Physical Damage, 80% chance to penetrate defenses, +100% True Damage.

Ultimate Skill

End of War (Self-Applies): 80% chance to penetrate shields and invincibility, 100% pure damage accumulation, 100% physical attack damage, and +7% physical attack.

How to get War Machine in Marvel Future Fight

Follow these steps to get War Machine in Marvel Future Fight:

1) Access the Support Shop

Go to Dimension Mission: Enter the Dimension Mission mode in Marvel Future Fight. This mode is where you can gather resources and unlock various characters. Find the Support Shop: Within the Dimension Mission, locate the Support Shop. Here, you can purchase items and characters, including War Machine.

War Machine location in Marvel Future Fight (Image via Netmarble Monster)

2) Collect Biometrics

Biometrics are required to unlock War Machine in Marvel Future Fight. You can collect them by completing specific missions, joining events, or buying them directly from the Support Shop.

3) Unlock War Machine

After collecting the Biometrics, go to the Support Shop within the Dimension Mission and use them to unlock War Machine.

Additional Tips

Daily Missions: Regularly play Dimension Missions to gather more Biometrics, helping you unlock and upgrade War Machine faster.

Regularly play Dimension Missions to gather more Biometrics, helping you unlock and upgrade War Machine faster. Event Participation: Look out for special events that might offer extra Biometrics or resources to unlock War Machine quicker.

Best uses of War Machine in Marvel Future Fight

War Machine excels in multiple roles thanks to his versatile abilities. Here’s how he can be effectively used:

Stun resistance and defense: With his Resistant Armor, War Machine gains stun resistance and a 5% boost in physical defense, allowing him to stay in fights longer and reducing the risk of him being incapacitated.

High-Damage Ranged Attacks: War Machine's Suppressing Fire skill deals significant physical damage with multiple hits and allows him to move away from danger while attacking. Repulsor Shot provides reliable ranged damage with multiple hits, making him effective at attacking from a distance.

Strafing and Multi-Hit Attacks: Missile Strafe and Heavy Metal are great for dealing continuous damage while moving around enemies. These skills are effective for both single-target and area damage, helping you deal with various combat situations.

War Machine in Marvel Future Fight (Image via Netmarble Monster)

Penetration and True Damage: War Machine's End of War skill is highly effective against tough enemies. It can penetrate barriers and shields with a high chance and increases true damage, making it particularly powerful against opponents with strong defenses.

These uses make War Machine versatile in various combat situations in the game, from high-damage attacks to handling tough enemies on the battlefield.

