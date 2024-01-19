Warcraft Rumble Season 3 release date, new leader, map rotations, enchantments, and more

Warcraft Rumble Season 3 is getting ready to kick off, and it’ll feature a wide assortment of updates and changes. From a new game mechanic, a powerful new leader that will be available in a few ways, and a map rotation, there’s plenty to be excited about when it comes to this free-to-play game from Blizzard Entertainment. Players who are eagerly awaiting this update won’t have to wait very long, thankfully.

The update to the game is going to hit very soon, and will no doubt offer something to excite fans of all skill levels. Whether you’re hyped for Emperor Thaurissan, the new PVP map rotation, or Enchantments, here’s what’s going down in the next season.

Warcraft Rumble Season 3 release date

Warcraft Rumble Season 3 begins next week, on January 21, 2024. Seasons last a decent amount of time in this free-to-play game, going for six weeks before a new major update hits. This allows players to play fast and furious, without having to go too long without adjustments being made to the game.

This update will bring in Blackrock Emperor, in Emperor Thaurissan, as well as a brand-new PVP system known as Enchantments. There will be new cosmetics, and a new PVP rotation of maps to look forward to.

Warcraft Rumble Season 3 introduces Emperor Thaurissan leader

Emperor Thaurissan takes the field! (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Emperor Thaurissan is coming in Warcraft Rumble Season 3, and will be available in the Guild Warchest, and through PVP as a reward. Sadly, he won’t be in the G.R.I.D. until Season 4, but he’s still going to be an option for players to acquire ahead of that time.

He’ll also be unlocked in the Store three times: At the start of the season, mid-season, and at the end of the season. Emperor Thaurissan appears to be an incredibly powerful character, and here’s what he brings to the table:

Emperor Thaurissan

Family: Blackrock

Blackrock Cost: 4 Gold

4 Gold Traits: AOE, Ranged, Elemental, Fiery Weapon

Leader Abilities

Lava Spike: A ranged elemental attack with an additional melee physical damage component. He targets the farthest enemy in range and slams the ground, to conjure a magma pillar under that foe. The pillar deals damage to the target and nearby enemies, while applying the Burn status. The ground slam creates an earth spike in front of Thaurissan, applying physical damage to anyone in melee range. He will target enemies in melee range if no ranged targets are available.

A ranged elemental attack with an additional melee physical damage component. He targets the farthest enemy in range and slams the ground, to conjure a magma pillar under that foe. The pillar deals damage to the target and nearby enemies, while applying the Burn status. The ground slam creates an earth spike in front of Thaurissan, applying physical damage to anyone in melee range. He will target enemies in melee range if no ranged targets are available. Fiery Weapon: Applies Burn when dealing Physical damage.

Talents

Moira’s Wit: Nearby Burning enemies heal Thaurissan.

Nearby Burning enemies heal Thaurissan. Hubris: After playing Thaurissan, your next non-Elemental Mini deploys with +2 levels.

After playing Thaurissan, your next non-Elemental Mini deploys with +2 levels. Incinerate: Lava Spike’s Burn is permanent.

Warcraft Rumble Season 3 adds a new Enchantments feature

In Warcraft Rumble Season 3, a new “Enchantments” feature is being added. It will allow players to access unique abilities in their PVP matches. A few of these enchantments are presently known, which will take the place of the “Map” slot on January 23, when this becomes available.

Collateral Damage: Towers deal 20% damage to their owner’s Barracks when destroyed.

Towers deal 20% damage to their owner’s Barracks when destroyed. Hero’s Resolve: Leaders level up each time they are played.

Leaders level up each time they are played. Stonebind: Towers convert to Meeting Stones when destroyed.

Towers convert to Meeting Stones when destroyed. Ward: A good old fashioned brawl!

A good old fashioned brawl! Adrenaline Rush: Your income increases as your Base health decreases.

Warcraft Rumble Season 3 introduces Map Rotation changes

Warcraft Rumble Season 3 will feature a major change to PVP; instead of just one map, there will be several that could pop up. PVP maps will now be randomized for matches, offering more challenge and tactical possibilities. Simply memorizing one map will no longer be good enough.

If you’re just getting into this free-to-play game from Blizzard Entertainment, here are the best talents in Warcraft Rumble you should consider.