Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Patch 10.0 release countdown: Start time for all regions

The Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Patch 10.0 will release in just a few hours (September 4, 2025), marking the near completion of one year of loyal service to The Emperor. Under his guidance, the enemies of The Imperium have been pushed back time and time again. With Space Marine 3 in development, the saga is far from over. We may even get to witness Roboute Guilliman in the flesh alongside Titus and others.Coming back to the Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Patch 10.0, it will add a lot of new content and give loyalists more reasons to stay and fight. That being said, here's when it will go live for all major time zones. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Patch 10.0 release countdown for all regionsTo make it easier to understand when the Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Patch 10.0 will go live, the timezone will be divided into two major regions: Europe/America and Asia. America/EuropeUnder the careful calculation of the Adeptus Mechanicus, the Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Patch 10.0 will go live from early morning to late afternoon in regions across America and Europe. Here are the timings:6 am Pacific Time (PT)8 am Central Time (CT)9 am Eastern Time (ET)1 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)9 am Middle European Time (MET)2 pm Eastern European Time (EET)AsiaThe Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Patch 10.0 will go live from evening to the wee hours of the next morning for regions across Asia. Here are the timings:6:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)9 pm Singapore Time (SGT)10 pm Japan Standard Time (JST)11 pm Australia Eastern Time (AET)2 am Samoa Standard Time (SST) (Friday, September 5, 2025)What to expect from the Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Patch 10.0?For the most part, this patch will contain a lot of DLC, but there will also be some new content in terms of weapons and maps. Here's what to expect:The Chaos Armour Pack: The Chaos Armour Pack is coming for free. You’ll finally be able to change the armour set of your Heretic Astartes in PvP, but you’ll have to unlock the set first. Each class will require you to score a certain amount of kills per match to unlock the corresponding skin.Hellbrute Onslaught (PvP): Two teams of Chaos Marines will fight to control strategic areas, but also to take control of the Helbrute. The first team to take control of an objective gets to control the Helbrute, until the opposite team takes it down.Stratagems (PvP): Stratagems are a completely new PvE game mode. Unlike “classic” Operations, there are only 2 difficulty modes: “Normal” and “Hard”. What makes this new game mode different are the various Battlefield Conditions, which will change every day and week and make each operation completely different from what you’re used to.New Maps: Operation Vortex and Eternal War Map - BridgeNew Weapons: Xenophase Blade and Combi MeltaNew Enemy: Chaos SpawnBlack Templars Champion PackImperial Fists Cosmetic PackSome of the content will be part of the Season Pass II; as such, you'll need to purchase it to obtain the cosmetics.Read more articles here:Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition Review: Revisiting a grimdark cult classic, and it doesn't disappoint