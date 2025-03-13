Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3 development officially underway

Development for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3 has been officially announced and confirmed by Focus Entertainment. This comes mere hours after the Public Test Server for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 was brought online. This will allow players to try out content for the upcoming 7.0 patch before it goes live.

Coming back to the announcement for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3, this is what the developers had to say:

"Your duty is not done. We’re pleased to announce that the development for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3 has officially begun at Focus Entertainment, Saber Games, and Warhammer."

That being said, information is rather slim about what we could expect to see in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3. With development underway, it will be a while before we get detailed insights into what comes next. However, we do have confirmation that the game will have a multiplayer mode.

This is what John Bert, Deputy CEO of Focus Entertainment Publishing, a subsidiary of the PULLUP Entertainment Group, had to say:

"We have been honored by the incredible response from fans following the launch of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. We will continue to support the game with exciting content and regular updates in the coming years. Today, we are thrilled to announce that the adventure will continue with Space Marine 3. Players can look forward to an immersive campaign, a multiplayer mode, and innovations that will redefine the standards of third-person action games. Developed in close collaboration with Games Workshop, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3 will take the genre to new heights by introducing large-scale battles that are even more spectacular."

That said, development will take a while (a few years, likely). This is taking into account that Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 was first revealed in a teaser on December 10, 2021; with the game only releasing in 2024. Nevertheless, the wait will be worth it for certain.

What could we expect from Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3?

Last we saw Titus in Secret Level, he was fulfilling his duty by preparing to engage with Tzeentch Cultisst (not long after he had ripped a Sorcerer of Tzeentch in half). After that, we no not know what became of him. However, given how strong-minded he is, his story is far from finished.

As such, in the next instalment, we could see him reunited with his fellow Adeptus Astartes: Gadriel and Chairon. We will likely also see Lord Calgar, since he's the Chapter Master of the Ultramarine Chapter, and of course, Leandros because, well, he's all things anti-heresy. We could also see Metaurus, Titus' mentor.

While we do have a few potential characters that we could likely see in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3, we do not know the storyline. We will see enemies factions, but which ones are the question. Ultramarines are known to actively fight the Necrons. We could see them as the main enemy faction alongside other Chaos groups.

On that note, the future looks very grimdark for Warhammer fans. With the Indomitus Crusade still in full swing, we may even get to see Roboute Guilliman in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3. The possibilities are endless, but for now, you will have to satiate your thirst for purging xenos and heretics by reading about everything new coming to Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Update v7.0.

We can expect more information about Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3 to be shared over the coming months. Until then, stay vigilant, Brothers.

