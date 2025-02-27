Everything new coming to Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Update v7.0

Focus Entertainment has just provided insight into the upcoming Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Update v7.0. The Emperor, in all his divinity, has blessed us with some much-awaited news. Alongside fresh features and content being added to the game in the coming weeks, the developers have confirmed the arrival of Horde Mode.

You will now be able to mow down waves of Xeno scum to gain your Chapter's favor. There is also talk of a Public Test Server, wherein players will gain access to certain content to try out before it goes live officially. It would seem that the Tech Priests have finally gotten their priorities right.

On a side note, Public Test Servers could also be good places to check out Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 mods (without breaking the game). That said, here is everything we know about the Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Update v7.0 and what can be expected.

Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Update v7.0 will usher in Horde Mode and other major content

Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Update v7.0 sheds new content, including weapons and loadout reworks

More weapons mean more ways to kill Xenos (Image via Focus Entertainment || Sportskeeda Gaming)

As mentioned, there is quite a bit of content that will be introduced with the Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Update v7.0. The list includes things such as:

One Chapter Pack

One Champion Pack

Private PvP lobbies

A new weapon (only in PvE for now)

New Operation

Weapon perks rebalance

Class weapon loadouts rework

PvE Prestige Rank: Once you reach level 25 on a class, you can buy a Prestige Level that will unlock a unique Prestige Perk. Choose them wisely, because you won’t be able to change your selected Prestige Perks before unlocking the 4 Prestige Levels. On top of that power boost, each class will have a unique cosmetic reward that emphasizes the class’s iconic armour part.

For those who enjoy Operations, Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Update v7.0 will give you another one to test your mettle. In the meantime, you can also earn the Mk VIII Errant Helmet in Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 for free by completing Operations.

Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Update v7.0 hints at the arrival of Horde Mode

Horde Mode cometh, Brother! (Image via Focus Entertainment || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Horde Mode has been a hot topic since Space Marine 2 went live. By the looks of things, the developers are finally ready to showcase what they have been working on. This is what they had to say:

"You’re very eager to get more info on the Horde Mode, it’s one of our top priorities right now. One thing we can say is that it will be very different from the Space Marine 1 Horde Mode, and that there are surprises we can’t wait for you to find out about. Once we get really interesting things to show you about it, we will do it! Bear with us."

While Horde Mode may not be launched with the Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Update v7.0, at least we know that it is being worked on. We can expect more information about it in the coming weeks/months.

Public Test Servers will be introduced before the Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Update v7.0 goes live

Public Test Servers are going to be a fine addition to the community (Image via Focus Entertainment || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Public Test Servers will also be going online before the new update is rolled out. An exact date and time will be provided on socials and Discord soon. Once it goes online, you will be able to gain early access to upcoming features to test them out firsthand and provide feedback.

This will help fine-tune the content before its official release. It will be exclusive to Steam (sorry, EGS and console users, but the Emperor's blessing is not with you at the moment). Lastly, it will be easy to install and act as a separate game, which will segregate it for ease of access.

In the meantime, if you are interested in knowing what is new in-game, you can check out the Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 update 6.0 patch notes. This was the most recent update, and it added quite a lot of content and QoL features.

