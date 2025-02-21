If you want to get the Mk VIII Errant Helmet in Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 for free, here's your chance. This piece of wargear was the last mark designed for the firstborn (original Space Marines, created by the Emperor of Mankind with 19 gene-seed organs).

The Mk VIII Errant Power Armor was rare, and finding a complete set on an Adeptus Astartes was even rarer. In most instances, only the Honor Guard or other officers were entrusted with it, while other high-ranking Adeptus Astartes were usually given pieces of the Power Armor.

Luckily, it's possible to get the Mk VIII Errant Helmet in Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 for free, and acquiring it will not be much trouble for a Primaris Marine. Here's what you need to do to earn this piece of wargear in-game.

Complete Operations using all six classes to get the Mk VIII Errant Helmet in Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 for free

Given the rarity of the Mk VIII Errant Helmet, only those worthy of The Emporer will stand a chance to acquire it through the fires of combat. You will need to make use of all six classes in-game to get hold of this piece of wargear. Your mettle will be tested in Operations alongside fellow Primaris Marine.

Here is a list of all Operations you can partake in Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2:

Inferno

Decapitation

Vox Liberatis

Reliquary

Fall of Arteus

Ballistic Engine

Termination

Obelisk

Your goal will be to complete each Operation with a different Space Marine class. The difficulty doesn’t matter as long as victory is achieved. That said, if you want to honor your chosen Chapter, Ruthless would be a good difficulty to play on. Just ensure that your fellow Adeptus Astartes are up to the task. Consider making a private lobby to play alongside seasoned players.

Lastly, you must link your main account to PrismRay. Otherwise, you will not be able to get Mk VIII Errant Helmet in Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 for free, even if you complete the task at hand.

This community event will run from February 21, 2025, 10 AM UTC to March 3, 2025, 10 AM UTC. With that said, go forth and claim your Mk VIII Errant Helmet in Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 for free. Remember to purge as many Xenos as you can while on Operations, lest Leandros suspect you of heresy.

