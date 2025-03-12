Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Public Test Server: How to join and patch 7.0 teaser revealed

The Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Public Test Server is now live. Loyal servants of The Emperor give praise, for now you will be able to test out WIP (work-in-progress) content and features before they are implemented in the game. If you'd like to provide feedback, you can do that, too. Contact your nearest Servitor, and they will inform the Adeptus Mechanicus of what needs to be tweaked.

Ad

While the Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Public Test Server is already a massive leap forward, the developers have gone a step above and beyond. They have provided more insight into the upcoming patch 7.0. Once again, there is nothing for the Salamanders, but that is okay; they will forgive. On that note, here is everything to know about the Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Public Test Server.

Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Public Test Server is now live!

Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Public Test Server is live (Image via Focus Entertainment || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Alright then, let's get straight to the point. The test server can only be accessed on PC via Steam. Console players (PlayStation/Xbox) will not be able to access it (my heart goes out to you). It is also not available on PC if you are playing via Epic Games Store (EGS). That said, here is how to install and join the Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Public Test Server:

Ad

Trending

Open the Steam client. Log in with the account that owns a copy of Space Marine 2. Go to your Steam Library. Look for “Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 - Public Test Server” under your Space Marine 2 entry. (Optional) Right-click on your Library entry and go to Properties. In the “General” tab, set the game’s default Language to “English”. (Translations may still be work-in-progress when you try the new content out on the PTS. Hence, we recommend setting the game to English) Once you’ve clicked on this entry, install the Public Test Server content. This install instance is not related to the base game; your files will remain in separate directories, and all future updates will also be distinct, meaning that your current progression will not be affected by the time you spend on the PTS. When the installation is complete, the Public Test Server is ready to launch. Click “Play” like you would with any other game.

Ad

Before you ask, yes, multiplayer does work on the Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Public Test Server. You can even host private PvP lobbies to play with your friends.

However, mods will not work. As stated before by the developers, mods will have to be disabled, or you may run into issues:

"Mods won't work with the PTS. Enabling them will cause the PTS to crash at launch. Please, make sure to disable them beforehand."

Ad

Furthermore, the Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Public Test Server doesn't have any progression system. Instead, all players will start with maxed-out levels and weapons. You will not have to grind to unlock any feature, including the Prestige Ranks. No, progress will not transfer to the official game version, either.

Lastly, you are encouraged to provide feedback to the developers based on your in-game experience. This is what they had to say:

Ad

"As mentioned in previous Community Updates, the primary purpose of the Public Test Server is to gather your feedback on new content, changes, and balancing tweaks we plan to implement in the game. Our main focus will be on PvE Prestige Ranks and Weapon Perks. Feedback on these two items will be the most beneficial."

Ad

Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Public Test Server will give you access to content coming in patch 7.0

Go forth and purge heretics on the Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Public Test Server (Image via Focus Entertainment || Sportskeeda Gaming)

For the first session that players get to experience on the Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Public Test Server, the following upcoming content from patch 7.0 will be available to try out:

Ad

PvE

PvE Prestige Ranks

PvE New Map - Exfiltration (excluding final bossfight). Please note that when reaching the final boss arena, the "Victory" screen starts as soon as you interact with the terminal and the classic mission end behaviour follows (loadings, result screens and return to Battle Barge).

Weapons Class Restrictions changed (PvE Only: classes now have access to more weapons)

Improved PvE Matchmaking (reduces the chance of joining a team with the same class)

Ad

PvP

Custom PvP Lobby

Matchmaking improvements for better team balancing

General

Weapons Perks Rework

New Weapon - Inferno Pistol (PvE and PvP).

New Colors available in the Armouring Hall: Volupus Pink + Thousand Sons Blue

Cloth coloring for Bulwark

Option to color hands separately from arms

DLC

“Space Wolves” Chapter Pack: present in-game but not playable.

"Imperial Fist" Champion Pack: present in-game but not playable.

That is everything you need to know about the Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Public Test Server. It is open to all players, and if you want to experience new content first-hand, this is your chance.

Ad

And remember, fellow Battle Brothers - “Only in death does duty end.”

Read more Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.