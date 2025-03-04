Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 update 6.2 patch notes revealed

The Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 update 6.2 patch notes have been revealed. They contain some minor changes that shoudl improve overall gameplay. It appears Servitors have been busy tweaking things to make them work better. Most of these changes are related to the perks of each class, adjusting them slightly to make overall gameplay more tactical.

There are also a few general fixes that should make the game more stable. That said, here are the changes listed in the Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 update 6.2 patch notes. Hopefully, they are up to the expectation of the Ultramarine of the Adeptus Astartes, Leandros.

Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 update 6.2 patch notes

Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 update 6.2 patch notes list of the General Fixes

Datavault ordeal Shredding Shrapnel now requires to kill 2 enemies simultaneously with a single frag grenade instead of 3.

Fixed an issue with the AI Director that could sometimes spawn too many spore mines for a very long period.

Fixed several issues that would cause the Assault class to teleport back after using its Jump Pack ability.

Minor localization fixes.

Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 update 6.2 patch notes highlight Perk PvE Updates for all classes

Perks have been tweaked, making them more practical (Image via Focus Entertainment // Sportskeeda Gaming)

Tactical Perks

Heightened Vigour: Fixed not triggering by perfect Parry or Block in some cases.

Fixed not triggering by perfect Parry or Block in some cases. Close Targeting: Damage increased from 15% to 25%.

Damage increased from 15% to 25%. Concentrated Fire: Bonus duration of the Auspex Scan zone increased from 40% to 60%

Assault Perks

Perseverance: Damage reduction bonus increased from 15% to 25%.

Vanguard Perks

Restless Fortitude: Damage reduction bonus increased from 20% to 40%.

Damage reduction bonus increased from 20% to 40%. Tactical Prowess: Minimum enemy HP for auto finisher increased from 25% to 33%.

Minimum enemy HP for auto finisher increased from 25% to 33%. Unmatched Zeal: Health regen bonus increased from 20% to 30%.

Sniper Perks

Block Break: Damage increased from 25% to 50%.

Damage increased from 25% to 50%. Evasion: Fixed typo in the description, now it shows correct cooldown of 30 seconds instead of 15 seconds.

Fixed typo in the description, now it shows correct cooldown of 30 seconds instead of 15 seconds. Efficient Readiness: Fixed typo in the description, now it shows correct 20% movement boost instead of 10%.

Fixed typo in the description, now it shows correct 20% movement boost instead of 10%. Pattern of Excellence: Fixed typo in the description, now it shows correct cooldown of 30 seconds instead of 180 seconds.

Bulwark Perks

Chapter Banner (starting perk): Bonus health increased from 20% to 30%.

Bonus health increased from 20% to 30%. Emergency Countermeasure: Cooldown reduced from 120 to 90 seconds.

Cooldown reduced from 120 to 90 seconds. Defensive Mastery: Cooldown reduced from 120 to 90 seconds.

Cooldown reduced from 120 to 90 seconds. Glory's Shield: Now the perk protects not only from Ranged Damage but from all incoming Damage.

Now the perk protects not only from Ranged Damage but from all incoming Damage. Invigorating Icon: The ability regeneration slowdown has been fixed, but the regeneration penalty is now -50% instead of -100%.

Heavy Perks

Fortitude: Health increases from 20% to 30%.

Health increases from 20% to 30%. Conversion Field: Radius increased from 10 to 20 meters.

Weapons Balancing listed in the Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 update 6.2 patch notes

Power Swords have been buffed quite a bit (Image via Focus Entertainment // Sportskeeda Gaming)

Power Sword

Overall base damage increased by 5%

Power Stance combo damage additionally increased:

Attack 1 +10%

Attack 2 +20%

Attack 3 +30%"

In addition to the aforementioned changes, the Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 update 6.2 patch notes also touch upon tech. Two aspects have been looked into:

Crash fixes and general stability improvements.

General connectivity improvements.

That's all the developers have in store for now. However, watch out for the Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 update v7.0, which is currently being worked on and will encompass plenty of new content and game changes.

