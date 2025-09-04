Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 update 10.0 patch notes revealed

The Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 update 10.0 patch notes are out, and the loyalists are in for a win. The latest update introduces an array of features and changes, ranging from a new operation to a host of new enemies (heretics) to mow down.

Here's everything you need to know about the Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 update 10.0 patch notes before you praise the machine spirits and dive into the game.

All changes and features in the Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 update 10.0 patch notes

New Operation: Vortex

The Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 update 10.0 patch notes reveal a new operation (Image via Focus Entertainment)

The Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 update 10.0 introduces a new operation, Vortex. In this intense game mode, players will return to the Astropathic Relay on Avarax, which has once again fallen silent. Their task will be to investigate and cleanse the Relay of lingering heretical presence as well as confront a powerful enemy in the deepest levels.

New enemies

New enemies revealed in the Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 update 10.0 patch notes (Image via Focus Entertainment)

Apart from the new operation and gameplay changes, the Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 update 10.0 patch notes reveal a host of new enemies that are joining the game. These mobs will offer unique challenges and make the gameplay experience more engaging.

Here are all the new enemies:

Mutalith Vortex Beast

Mutalith Vortex Beast is a new boss in Operation Vortex. It is a towering, warp-twisted monstrosity that drags reality into spiraling chaos. It deals devastating damage with its claws and unleashes storms of sorcerous energy upon the Astartes.

Chaos Spawn variations

Chaos Spawns are dark abominations, powerful melee units infused with forbidden sorcery. They are rather fearsome enemies, especially when encountered in greater numbers as a horde. Their varied mutated limbs grant them a highly diverse and lethal moveset. However, it is an Astartes’ duty to study them and purge the heresy.

Chaos Spawns are a new set of Majoris enemies that can appear in all Operations featuring the Thousand Sons.

New Weapons

The Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 update 10.0 patch notes list a host of new weapons for PVE and PVP modes (Image via Focus Entertainment)

The Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 update 10.0 patch notes also reveal many new weapons that are being added with the update, offering more combat styles and personalisation in gameplay.

Here are the weapons:

Power Axe (for PvE and PvP)

The Power Axe is a quick and efficient power weapon capable of delivering relentless chaining attacks. It can be used by the Vanguard, Assault, and Bulwark classes, allowing the Space Marine to unleash a torrent of damage upon their foes.

This is a fierce yet tactical weapon that offers fluidity between combat and strong defense. Successfully executed perfect parry gives the Marine a Power Stance, which allows them to either step back and release a devastating Power Wave or press forward to continue the combo.

Pyreblaster and Pyrecannon (for PvE)

The Pyreblaster and Pyrecannon are two new weapons being added for the Tactical and Heavy classes. The flamer weapons now deal a devastating burning effect on enemies, which inflicts significant damage over time (which scales based on difficulty).

In addition to that, flames also slow down Minoris' enemies. These two weapons are great for setting as many enemies on fire and keeping them burning. It is an effective tool to tackle hordes and keep them at bay.

New PvE mode: Strategems

Use Accolades to unlock new items (Image via Focus Entertainment)

The Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 update 10.0 patch notes also introduce a new PvE mode known as Strategems. Completing these stratagems will grant players a new currency known as Accolades.

Additionally, the Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 update 10.0 patch notes also reveal a reworked Data Refinement Shop on Battle Barge. The shop has been renamed and now offers a variety of additional items. It will also redeem old Community Giveaways and Accolades items.

Players will be able to spend Accolades in the "Refinement & Redemption" shop to unlock unique items. It adds 6 Heroic Weapons and 6 Heroic Armour Pieces that can be unlocked with Accolades.

New PVP mode: Helbrute Onslaught

Helbrute Onslaught is a new mode revealed in the Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 update 10.0 patch notes (Image via Focus Entertainment)

Helbrute Onslaught is a new mode in which two teams of Chaos Marines will fight to control strategic areas, but also to take control of the Helbrute. The first team to take control of an objective in this mode gets control of the Helbrute until the opposite team defeats it. One player gets to wield the Helbrute at a time, and this player will be picked randomly among the members who participated in securing the control point.

As for the team that failed to secure the first control point to secure the Helbrute on their side, they will need to defeat their opponents’ chaos dreadnought and secure a new designated control point to turn the tide.

Controlling the Helbrute offers the team a tactical advantage, but killing it rewards significant amounts of points to your team. It is also worth mentioning that the Helbrute uses a Thunder Hammer as its melee weapon and a Plasma Cannon in range, making it a dynamic entity to use at the frontlines. Additionally, it can unleash a battle cry with its special skill to regenerate its HP.

New PVP map: Bridge

The Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 update 10.0 patch notes feature a new PvP map (Image via Focus Entertainment)

The Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 update 10.0 patch notes also introduce Bridge, a brand-new PVP map for players to test their mettle against each other. It features unique vantage points and open areas, making it perfect for combat.

Apart from this, the PVP changes also introduce new announcer events as well as a host of small fixes in level geometry collision to improve the gameplay experience.

New Armor Sets and Finishers

New armor sets revealed in the Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 update 10.0 patch notes (Image via Focus Entertainment)

The new update will also feature new Chaos Relic armor sets for PVP, as seen in the Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 update 10.0 patch notes. These sets are now available to unlock by playing and scoring kills in Eternal War mode. For each skin, players will have to get 9 kills in more than 9 Eternal War matches, unlocking the skin of the class they are playing.

The update also adds new ordeals for PVP as well as finishers. It also introduces a full set for the Power Axe and all melee weapons against Chaos Spawn. Apart from these, the finisher against the Biovore gets a new variant.

Champion Armor Pieces for Customization

The Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 update 10.0 patch notes reveal that the developers have finally added the much-awaited ability to mix various parts of the Champion’s Armours on different classes. However, it must be noted that not every armor part will be available for mixing in every class.

New Season Pass content

Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 update 10.0 brings new Seasonal content (Image via Focus Entertainment)

The Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 update 10.0 also introduces new content to the existing Season pass. It adds the Black Templars Champion Pack and the Imperial Fists Cosmetic Pack, offering more customisation options to gamers.

Gameplay changes in the Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 update 10.0 patch notes

All gameplay changes listed in the Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 update 10.0 patch notes (Image via Focus Entertainment)

Firearms changes

Bolt Pistol: Headshot damage coefficient increased from 1.15 to 1.25 for all versions.

Master-Crafted Bolt Pistol Alpha

Spread reduction increased from 15% to 30%.

Recoil reduction increased from 20% to 40%.

Salvation of Bakka Artificer Bolt Pistol

Spread reduction increased from 30% to 45%.

Recoil reduction increased from 40% to 60%.

Gathalamor Crusade Relic Bolt Pistol

Spread reduction increased from 55% to 70%.

Recoil reduction increased from 60% to 80%.

Auto Bolt Rifle

Base damage increased by 25%.

Added damage falloff curve from distance. After 20 meters, weapon damage falls by 25%.

Headshot damage coefficient increased from 1.15 to 1.25 for all versions.

Heavy Bolt Rifle: Headshot damage coefficient increased from 1.15 to 1.25 for all versions except Drogos Reclamation and Ophelian Liberation.

Drogos Reclamation Artificer Heavy Bolt Rifle Beta: Headshot damage coefficient increased from 1.15 to 1.35.

Ophelian Liberation Relic Heavy Bolt Rifle Beta: Headshot damage coefficient increased from 1.15 to 1.35.

Melee changes

Chainsword : Speed increased for all block versions.

: Speed increased for all block versions. Power Sword: Speed increased for all block versions.

Thunder Hammer:

Speed increased slightly for all balanced and block versions.

AoE radius for heavy and charged melee strikes increased by 50%.

Additionally, the Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 update 10.0 patch notes add a new charged Shield Bash attack for the Bulwark class.

Gameplay balancing changes in the Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 update 10.0 patch notes

Balancing - Firearms

Las Fusil : Charging speed decreased from 1.1 sec to 1 sec.

: Charging speed decreased from 1.1 sec to 1 sec. Stalker Bolt Rifle: Rate of Fire increased from 150 shots per minute to 170 shots per minute.

Rate of Fire increased from 150 shots per minute to 170 shots per minute. Occulus Bolt Carbine: Full damage range increased from 20 meters to 30 meters.

Full damage range increased from 20 meters to 30 meters. Marksman Bolt Carbine : Headshot damage multiplier increased from 1.6 to 1.8.

: Headshot damage multiplier increased from 1.6 to 1.8. Plasma Incinerator: Common Shot damage decreased by 15%.

Common Shot damage decreased by 15%. Plasma damage: Fixed a bug where a player in a roll animation could not receive damage from plasma weapons.

Balancing - Melee

Thunder Hammer: Fixed the issue that caused the Thunder Hammer to have a longer reach.

Balancing - Abilities

Sniper’s Camo Cloak Ability: Ability cooldown increased from 25 seconds to 35 seconds.

Ability cooldown increased from 25 seconds to 35 seconds. Bulwark: Bulwarks can now be knocked out of a shield stance if they take a lot of damage from enemies within 5 seconds.

Assault’s Jump Pack Ability changes:

Ground Pound Strike preparation time reduced by 30% for Chainsword and Power Fist. Also, the new Power Axe has reduced preparation time.

Minimum height for starting preparation of Ground Pound Strike increased from 6 metres to 9 meters.

Progression changes in the Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 update 10.0 patch notes

Extended Weapon arsenal in PvP: Added Power Axe to Assault, Vanguard, and Bulwark

XP Recalculated: The amount of experience required to earn rewards has been reduced, making progression faster and more rewarding.

New Levels Added: Expanded the progression system to offer a new max level of 48.

Other changes in the Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 update 10.0 patch notes

All other changes listed in the Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 update 10.0 patch notes (Image via Focus Entertainment)

Apart from the major changes, the Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 update 10.0 patch notes also list out small modifications and improvements to certain gameplay features. Here's the list:

CUSTOMISATION

Lots of minor customisation fixes.

OPERATIONS

Reliquary

Enemies that spawn in the tombs should now be slightly less aggressive.

The ammo crate on the Heldrake's bridge should now always spawn.

All: Lots of minor fixes with level geometry.

SIEGE MODE

Lots of minor fixes with level geometry.

Lots of minor fixes with enemies getting stuck in some places.

Performance improvements.

AI

Carnifex: Fixed an issue causing the Carnifex to be too aggressive and too accurate with its ranged attacks.

All: Lots of minor fixes with animations.

General fixes in the Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 update 10.0 patch notes

Fixed a bug preventing Adrenaline Surge from Block-type weapons to not stagger enemies.

Fixed a bug causing the Auspex Scan effect to not apply to enemies after a perfect parry with the class perk "Battle Focus" equipped in some rare cases.

Fixed a bug with Bulwark's "Purity of purpose" perk not dealing damage to Barbed Strangler projectiles.

Fixed a bug causing Assault’s Jump Pack ability to not land properly in some rare cases..

Lots of minor bug fixes.

Lots of minor localisation bug fixes.

Lots of minor UI fixes.

TECH

Crash fixes and general stability improvements.

General connectivity improvements.

