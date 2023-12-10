Warhammer 40K Rogue Trader: How to easily get and use Medkit

The Medkit is one of the more important items that you will come across in Warhammer 40K Rogue Trader, and will let your characters recover from a Fresh or an Old Injury. An Injury happens when any one of your characters receives damage that surpasses 50% of their total Wounds (which is more than 50% of their HP) and to recover from it, you will be required to use the Medkit.

Hence, it’s one of the most important items in the game that will help you survive longer and prevent your party from being wiped out. However, being able to use the Medkit is easier said than done, as there are a few requirements that you will need to meet in order to make the most of them.

Today’s Warhammer 40K Rogue Trader guide will therefore go over everything you may want to know about the Medkit feature in the game.

How to get Medkits in Warhammer 40K Rogue Trader

You can get Medkits in the game by collecting them in the form of loot. You will usually find them by defeating enemies, exploring the colonies, and searching inside containers.

Additionally, another reliable way of finding Medkits is to purchase them from vendors. However, they will cost a fair bit of resources, and it’s recommended you don't buy them as you will find a good amount by looting and exploring.

How to use Medkits in Warhammer 40K Rogue Trader

To be able to use the Medkit in Warhammer 40K Rogue Trader, here are a few things that you will need to do:

The character whom you want to make the healer in your party should have the Medicae Skill unlocked. You will not be able to use the Medkit if at least one member of your party does not have this skill.

Once the skill is available, you will then be able to use the item by equipping it to the character. By selecting the item, you will be able to use it on a companion who has the Injury status.

The healing efficacy of the character will improve as you dump more points in the Medicae Skill line. So make sure you have a very strong healer on the team.

You will be able to use the Medkit both inside and outside of an encounter in Warhammer 40K Rogue Trader. However, it will cost you 2 Action Points to use if you do so in combat.