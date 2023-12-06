Warzone “Keeps stuttering/lagging” PC FPS issue: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Apart from crashing, Warzone seems to also be stuttering and lagging for players on PC. Many seem to be having fluctuating FPS during certain portions of gameplay, which is ultimately ruining their overall gameplay experience.

Lag and stuttering are not something that you will be able to properly deal with if the shooter is not properly optimized for PC. This is something that the developers will be addressing in subsequent patches. However, there are a few things that you will be able to do in order to make the battle royale a bit more playable.

Today’s Warzone guide will therefore go over some of the things that you can do in order to deal with the lagging and FPS issues in the shooter.

How to fix the “Keeps stuttering/lagging” PC FPS issue in Warzone

Expand Tweet

Here are some of the things that you can do to try and solve the FPS stutter and lag issue in Warzone:

1) Update your graphics drivers

Updating your GPU drivers is one of the things that you will be able to do in order to improve frames and performance in the shooter. You can do this automatically by downloading the desktop application for your card, searching for the latest version, and then downloading it.

Alternatively, you can do it manually by visiting their official websites and downloading the latest version.

Nvidia users can click here.

AMD users can follow this link.

2) Check hardware requirements

The shooter might be lagging behind you because you do not meet the minimum or recommended system requirements for optimally running it. Here is what you will need to properly run Warzone:

Minimum Specifications

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update)†

Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update)† CPU: Intel Core i3-6100 / Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Intel Core i3-6100 / Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Hi-Rez Assets Cache: Up to 32 GB

Up to 32 GB Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470 Video Memory: 2 GB

Recommended Specifications

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update)†

Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update)† CPU: Intel Core i5-6600K / Core i7-4770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400

Intel Core i5-6600K / Core i7-4770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400 RAM: 12 GB

12 GB Hi-Rez Assets Cache: Up to 32 GB

Up to 32 GB Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060, AMD Radeon RX 580, or Intel ARC A770

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060, AMD Radeon RX 580, or Intel ARC A770 Video Memory: 4 GB

Competitive Specifications

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update)†

Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update)† CPU: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X

Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X RAM: 16 GB

16 GB Hi-Rez Assets Cache: Up to 32 GB

Up to 32 GB Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700XT

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700XT Video Memory: 8 GB

Ultra 4K Specifications

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update)†

Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update)† CPU: Intel Core i9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

Intel Core i9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 9 3900X RAM: 16 GB

16 GB Hi-Rez Assets Cache: Up to 64 GB

Up to 64 GB Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT Video Memory: 10 GB

3) Lower graphics settings

Lowering your graphics settings is also something that you might want to try out to improve Warzone’s performance on your system. You can do this by making your way to the settings page of the shooter and then toning down the textures to normal or low.

While lowering the settings will not make the shooter as appealing, it will at least make the gameplay significantly smoother.

Expand Tweet

4) Wait for an update

Platform optimization is something that the developers will be working on in subsequent patches, so to fix the lag and FPS issue in Warzone, you might just want to wait for the subsequent updates to be out.