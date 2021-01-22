Warzone player Rara alleges that an Activision employee has been fueling cheats

A Warzone content creator, Rara, uploaded a YouTube video where he accuses an Activision employee of selling information to cheat makers.

According to Rara and his sources, an inside employee at the developing studios for Call of Duty has been allegedly selling code to cheat creators and sites peddling them. He has credited the lack of anti-cheat in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War to Activision's information being sold, so it's nearly impossible to combat it.

However, Rara has not given any specific sources to keep their identity anonymous. In his video, the YouTuber alleges that he spoke to a data miner he knows, and that person gave up those secrets that he's exposing now.

Rara claimed:

"He made it very clear that there is someone on the inside that has been giving up everything."

Rara gives further details about information being sold by an Activision employee

CoD content creator Rara has made the steep accusation that the reason why Warzone has no anti-cheat and cheaters are rampant is because someone inside Activision has been selling information to cheat makers



This alleged person has ties to both Infinity Ward and Treyarch pic.twitter.com/mJV83k2cXr — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) January 21, 2021

Rara continued to make claims about what kind of access the person selling all of the code and information has. According to him, they work at Treyarch and Infinity Ward, where they have access to both companies as needed.

One of the larger surprises in his outline of the situation is that the employee who has been selling information may have also had information taken from David Vonderhaar's computer.

Advertisement

David Vonderhaar is the Game Design Director at Treyarch and is one of the heads of the Treyarch Call of Duty games. Rara claimed his information was sold, along with emails which he saw himself.

The streamer uses this claim to explain why the Black Ops Cold War beta was so easily hacked within hours of the beta being played for the first time. After learning the information, Rara said he told Activision about the situation. He apparently also told another YouTuber, who he wouldn't disclose, and they also alerted Activision.

They supposedly got the same responses, saying that Activision would be doing an investigation, and the problem would be solved. However, Rara told them in October and claims that he still hasn't heard anything back.

The video is a significant bombshell, if true, and would explain many issues in Warzone. However, there was no evidence given within the video, and Rara disclosed no names. Until then, players will have to wait for more concrete answers for whether the story is true or not.