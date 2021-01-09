Washington Justice’s Jerry discusses his goals for Overwatch League 2021 

As the start of Overwatch League’s 2021 season approaches in March, many teams are starting to finish up their rosters for the new season.

The Washington Justice made a number of changes to their roster during the off-season, opting for an all Korean lineup and picking up several notable players. One of the bigger new additions to their lineup is hitscan DPS player Tae-hee "Jerry” Min.

Jerry formerly competed with Boston Uprising during the 2020 season, during which time he proved himself to be a highly flexible damage player. Although he had some strong performances and was widely considered to be one of Uprising’s best players, Boston completed 2020 with the worst record of any team. Soon after the end of the 2020 season, Jerry left Boston and announced that he would be joining the Justice 2021 roster.

Sportskeeda had the chance to speak with Jerry after he made the jump over to Washington, discussing what excited him about his new team and what his goals were for the 2021 season.

Jerry talks about his move to the Washington Justice

After playing his rookie season with Boston, Jerry will spend his second OWL season with Washington. He joins Gui-un "Decay" Jang and Ho-sung "TTuba" Lee to complete Justice’s stacked 2021 DPS lineup.

Justice is set to have a much stronger team coming into 2021 than they did starting the 2020 season, so it is likely that Jerry will see more success with Justice than he did while playing for Boston.

What was something that surprised you about your first year in Overwatch League in 2020?

Jerry: We played a lot of the season online, but we were able to play those LAN events early in the 2020 season. I was surprised to see just how big the offline stadiums are. I knew the fanbase was big, but those offline tournaments really showed me how large the Overwatch fan base really is!

Was there any particular reason you chose Justice as your destination for the 2021 season?

Jerry: I realized through scrimming against Justice when I was playing for Boston Uprising that they are a well structured team with a lot of strong qualities. I have been wanting to learn from their coaches and staff for a while now, and I am really happy to join the Justice roster at this moment!

After spending your rookie season with Boston, what excites you about joining the Washington Justice?

Jerry: I look forward to working with the knowledgeable Justice coaches and learning from all the new Washington staff members. I am also looking forward to the good player benefits that the Washington Justice organization provides!

Jerry looks forward to the 2021 Overwatch season

Jerry is all eyes forward as the Overwatch League’s fourth season approaches. Like many rookies before him, Jerry improved immensely over the course of the last year.

With the backing of the Justice’ staff and a better organized team, Jerry will likely continue to grow as a player and a teammate. He is hoping that he can help Washington finally become a top-tier Overwatch League team.

What is a unique quality that you feel like you bring to the 2021 Washington roster?

Jerry: I bring the flexibility to play all the hitscan heroes. I already think I can perform better than when I was in Boston, because I think my skills will fit better with my new team. So even though Justice finished well in 2020, I can contribute to the team to aim even higher than that in the upcoming season.

Do you have any personal goals set for 2021 that you would like to share?

Jerry: I'll do my very best to elevate the Washington Justice up to a top-tier Overwatch team. I want the Washington Justice fans to be able to proudly say that they support a top-tier team. I think we can do it!

Is there anything you would like to say to Washington fans heading into the 2021 season?

Jerry: Please cheer for us! 🙂 #JusticeFighting