Watch Dogs Legion mission locations are recastable; Permadeath to be a 'tactical choice'

Shreyansh Katsura FOLLOW ANALYST News 10 // 09 Sep 2019, 20:54 IST

Watch Dogs Legion

After its jaw-dropping E3 2019 reveal, Watch Dogs Legion has been laying low in the shadows for the time being and Ubisoft doesn't seem to mind at all. Fans have been desperate to find more tidbits of information regarding this ambitious open-world Ubisoft is trying to create in the third entry of this action-adventure cybercrime series.

However, in a recent community event called 'Ubisoft Experience', Josh Cook who serves as the Art Director of Watch Dogs Legion shared some interesting information about two of the game's prominent mechanics.

Talking about the game's replayability, which has been Ubisoft's center of attention in all of their open-world games lately, he shared that Watch Dogs Legion will be even more flexible when it comes to replayability, stating that the game's mission locations are recastable, depending upon the character player chooses to play with.

Something else within that city that maybe people really don’t know about know about is the locations are recastable.

To make a complex system like play as anyone work, we have to have that opportunity to return to different places and do different things; so you might see the E3 demo, where you’re sent to Scotland Yard to perform an objective. If I was to do that mission again with a different person, it might be sending me somewhere else. It might be sending me to Camden police station, or down to the one in Nine Elms or over to MI6.

The locations and the world are very diverse and recastable, so we have a huge amount of potential for replayability within our version of London.

He further went on to talk about the ambitious 'Permadeath' mechanic of the game where the player's character can permanently die or surrender to the authorities once they have been surrounded.

Permadeath is a bit of a controversial inclusion in the game. But it’s something that I personally love, I think a lot of people actually really love the way that amplifies the stakes of the game. I think it’s very important to note that permadeath is a result of a tactical choice. You have the decision to make, you have the opportunity to surrender, and your operatives will enter a cooldown period where they’ll be placed in a hospital or a prison or in different circumstances depending on how they go down.

But it’s a tactical choice. If you choose not to surrender, then you’re putting your operative at risk and they are at risk of dying, they will be done and they will be dead and they won’t be coming back. It really raises the stakes, it makes the game very exciting. It’s a risk/reward situation – losing them for a brief time, or continuing on and finishing up that last bit of progress – that makes for some really exciting moments in the game and I’m glad we have it. I personally love it, I think it’s a great idea.

Watch Dogs Legion has been making a lot of noise since it was revealed back at E3 2019 during Ubisoft's showcase. Having no single protagonist in the game, which means that one can play as one of the NPCs the game has to offer has undoubtedly made Watch Dogs Legion one of the most ambitious games of this generation.

Watch Dogs Legion is out March 6, 2020, on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia.

