WATCH: Players discover an invisibility glitch in Fortnite Season 3

Fortnite is infamous for unintentionally adding bugs and glitches into the game.

Glitches and bugs are inevitable in games like Fortnite, where new content is added regularly.

Invisibility Glitch in Fortnite (Image Credit: Pinterest)

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 introduced a lot of new items into the game. The map is flooded with water and looks very different from what we have seen before. As the water level goes down, cars will be available for driving across the map and players will have a lot of mobility in the game.

Fortnite Invisibility glitch

With each season in Fortnite, there is an inevitable chance of unintended bugs being added to the game. However, this glitch is very overpowered and makes the players go invisible in the game.

Here is the video by OrangeGuy on Youtube showcasing the glitch:

There is a possibility that Epic Games might be aware of this inviibility glitch in the game. They have recently disabled the whirlpools in the game.

Note: We do not recommend any player to use this glitch as it ruins player experience in the game and makes it unfair for other players.

Epic Games have a rich history of unintentionally adding weird glitches and bugs into the game. Previously, players have come across many glitches such as the reload glitch. The glitch allowed the players to reload and spray the weapons continuously.

Image Credit: EssentiallySports

These glitches have been a part of not only the game, but also of the game's E-events. Players have missed e-concerts or seasonal events in past due to such in-game glitches.

However, if we consider the previous glitches of the game, we can say for sure that the game is getting betterday by day. Bug fixes are introduced in every other update of the game. Players can hope for a bug and glitch-free experience in Fortnite soon.

