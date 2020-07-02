Fortnite: SypherPK, Lachlan and others react to the new Flare gun in Season 3

Fortnite has added the Flare gun into their weapon arsenal, and it is a mighty weapon if used correctly.

The inclusion of Flare gun in the game received mixed reactions from the Fortnite community.

Flare Gun and Dad Bod Jonesy Skin in Fortnite (Image Credit: Typical Gamer)

Fortnite has been really consistent with updates that add new items to the game continuously. The Flare Gun is one of the newest additions to the game and has received mixed reactions from the players.

The Flare Gun has two main functions in Fortnite. It can be used to burn enemy builds and buildings in the map which can punish the players who box themselves a lot.

Secondly, if you shoot the weapon over a specific area it will reveal enemies and tag them. Thus, this will help you know the exact location of the enemies. This hugely prevents camping in the game.

Here are the statistics of the flare gun in Fortnite:

Flare Gun in Fortnite (Image Credit-fortniteinsider.com)

SypherPK, Lachlan and more react to the Flare Gun in Fortnite

As the downtime for v13.20 update got over, many YouTubers like SypherPK, Muselk, Ali-A, Lachlan went on to search the weapon in the game. As it turns out, the flare was not even added to the game and most Australian YouTubers couldn't find the weapon in the game.

However, after a few days flare guns started appearing for everyone in the game and many YouTubers started to test the weapon. SypherPK tested the flare gun in the game and showcased that its correct use can give you the much-needed intel to eliminate enemies in the game.

Here is a video of him using the flare gun in the game:

Lachlan, on the other hand, got hold of this weapon very late and couldn't test it properly. At the end of his video, he also understood how the flare gun reveals enemies in an area and went on to eliminate the enemy.

At the end of the day, players can either use the weapon as a scouting tool or as a way to set enemy builds on fire.

