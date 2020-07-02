Fortnite v13.2.1 Patch Notes: Whirlpools disabled, Captain America dropping tomorrow, and bug fixes
- In this article, we will talk about the bug fixes and patch notes of the v13.2.1 Fortnite update.
- Captain America will be coming to the in-game store after v13.2.1 Patch.
Fortnite Battle Royale just ended its downtime for a little server maintenance update which will address some of the in-game bugs and fixes.
Epic Games has disabled the matchmaking as well to fix some crucial bugs and issues that the players are facing in the game. Fortnite Patch Notes v13.2.1 does not add new content to the game. However, it addresses some key bugs to make the game feel smoother to the players.
Also, read till the end for knowing about the Captain America leaks in the game.
Whirlpool disabled in competitive Fortnite
Epic Games tweeted that Whirlpools would be disabled in Arena as well as Competitive playlists in the game. It has been reported by the community that a bug makes players immune to damage. Thus, it would be very unfair if this bug was exploited to eliminate players in the game without taking any damage.
Players were disheartened to hear about this abrupt change with respect to Whirlpools, as some of the players had kept Whirlpools in their gameplay and used it as a mobility tool in the game.
This bug should be fixed soon and we will receive an update when Whirlpools will be added back to the arena in the game. It might be fixed in the Fortnite v13.2.1 Patch Notes.
Captain America coming to the in-game store in Fortnite
Popular Fortnite Dataminer and leaker HyperX tweeted that Captain America will be in tomorrow's in-game shop and players should be able to buy the bundle in the game.
Leaks suggest that there will be an exclusive emote for the skin too.
HyperX also revealed the background of the skin on his twitter account, which might be similar to the one we will see in the shop. This skin also brings a long-awaited Marvel collaboration in the game. We have seen Deadpool and other superheroes make their way into the game, and Captain America will be the latest addition to the game.
List of bugs expected to be fixed in the next Fortnite update
Battle Royale Bugs
1. Gliding not working properly near the Authority
Description: All forms of gliding, including using a LaunchPad or Jules' Grappler, occasionally may stop working when around The Authority POI.
2. Placing a map marker cancels movement
Description: Opening the map and placing a marker will cancel the held player's movements, requiring additional input.
3. Black rectangles appear behind the players' character
Black rectangles start to appear behind the players in the storm.
