Fortnite v13.2.1 Patch Notes: Whirlpools disabled, Captain America dropping tomorrow, and bug fixes

In this article, we will talk about the bug fixes and patch notes of the v13.2.1 Fortnite update.

Captain America will be coming to the in-game store after v13.2.1 Patch.

Fortnite should see a Captain America skin soon after patch v13.2.1 update. (Image Credit: HyperX/Twitter)

Fortnite Battle Royale just ended its downtime for a little server maintenance update which will address some of the in-game bugs and fixes.

Epic Games has disabled the matchmaking as well to fix some crucial bugs and issues that the players are facing in the game. Fortnite Patch Notes v13.2.1 does not add new content to the game. However, it addresses some key bugs to make the game feel smoother to the players.

Also, read till the end for knowing about the Captain America leaks in the game.

Whirlpool disabled in competitive Fortnite

Epic Games tweeted that Whirlpools would be disabled in Arena as well as Competitive playlists in the game. It has been reported by the community that a bug makes players immune to damage. Thus, it would be very unfair if this bug was exploited to eliminate players in the game without taking any damage.

Due to an issue, we’re temporarily disabling Whirlpools in Arena and Competitive playlists.



We’ll provide an update when they have returned. pic.twitter.com/efJ7fzZY5E — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) July 1, 2020

Players were disheartened to hear about this abrupt change with respect to Whirlpools, as some of the players had kept Whirlpools in their gameplay and used it as a mobility tool in the game.

This bug should be fixed soon and we will receive an update when Whirlpools will be added back to the arena in the game. It might be fixed in the Fortnite v13.2.1 Patch Notes.

Captain America coming to the in-game store in Fortnite

Popular Fortnite Dataminer and leaker HyperX tweeted that Captain America will be in tomorrow's in-game shop and players should be able to buy the bundle in the game.

Captain America will be in tomorrow's Item Shop, with a custom Item Shop background! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 1, 2020

Leaks suggest that there will be an exclusive emote for the skin too.

Also, Captain America will come with an emote called "Grand Salute" — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 1, 2020

HyperX also revealed the background of the skin on his twitter account, which might be similar to the one we will see in the shop. This skin also brings a long-awaited Marvel collaboration in the game. We have seen Deadpool and other superheroes make their way into the game, and Captain America will be the latest addition to the game.

List of bugs expected to be fixed in the next Fortnite update

Battle Royale Bugs

1. Gliding not working properly near the Authority

Description: All forms of gliding, including using a LaunchPad or Jules' Grappler, occasionally may stop working when around The Authority POI.

2. Placing a map marker cancels movement

Description: Opening the map and placing a marker will cancel the held player's movements, requiring additional input.

3. Black rectangles appear behind the players' character

Black rectangles start to appear behind the players in the storm.

Also read: Fortnite Season 3: Aquaman Week 3 challenges and how to complete them