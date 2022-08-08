Wawa vs. Nitro: 5 best highlights from Dragon Ball FighterZ EVO 2022 Grand Finals

Courtesy of the ongoing EVO 2022 event, fans have been treated to a seemingly endless stream of combat gaming goodness. One of the featured games in the event was Dragon Ball FighterZ, a 2.5D fighter from Bandai Namco and Arc System Works.

The acclaimed 2018 title pits many iconic faces from the Dragon Ball saga against one another in tag-team matches with next-level action reminiscent of the anime series.

The Grand Finals featured a clash between professional players Marwan "Wawa" Berthe and Nitro. Wawa's team consisted of Goku (Ultra Instinct), Vegito (SSGSS), and Android 17 (later swapped with Adult Gohan). Nitro, meanwhile, picked Android 21 (Lab Coat), Goku (SSGSS), and Android 21.

Dragon Ball FighterZ's EVO 2022 finale was nothing short of a banger

The numbers next to each entry are timestamps for relevant moments throughout the match between Wawa and Nitro.

1) Wawa secures the first kill between the two (5:25)

Right off the bat, Wawa played fairly defensively but immediately took the opportunity when he found an opening. He wasted no time in flexing not just his own mastery of the game but also the visual and technical prowess of Dragon Ball FighterZ, with flashy and bombastic combos.

Nitro's Android 21 (LC) was juggled into a corner from combo after combo, and Wawa even countered Nitro's attempts at retaliation. Ultimately, with an impressive 52-hit combo, Wawa struck the first killing blow to the opponent in style.

2) Wawa and Nitro go neck and neck with little room for error (15:00)

A close call indeed (Image via EVO 2022)

With Nitro winning a round thus far, Wawa tried to one-up him. With both his Goku and Vegito out cold, Wawa's Gohan swooped in to save the day. He managed to beat Goku as well as Android 21 (LC). Subsequently, Nitro's solo Goku was clinging to a tiny amount of health, and he still surprisingly managed to win by catching Wawa off guard and swooping in for the kill against Gohan with a well-executed combo. It was a risky move, but one that earned Nitro the win.

3) After two losses and a close call, Wawa turns the tables on Nitro (17:10)

Can you believe that? (Image via EVO 2022)

With no wins so far in either of the two sets, Wawa must step up his game. Luck seems to be on his side as his Vegeto survived by the skin of his teeth with just a sliver of health keeping him standing.

Wawa took this opportunity to swap him out to regain health and went to town against Nitro with the other two full-health characters. Taking out Nitro's Goku, Wawa gave neither Android 21 any room to breathe, eventually coming out on top with all three of his characters safe and sound.

4) The bracket reset featured some of the hottest action ever seen at EVO (33:43/36:00/43:20)

EVO @EVO



1 @Wawa_FGC

2 @NitroNY_

3 @Yasha94_

4 @Kayne_Seys

5 @fenritti

5 @LegendaryyPred

7 @shanksfgc

7 @Zane_FGC



This concludes Evo 2022 Day 2.



#DBFZ Final Results:

1 @Wawa_FGC
2 @NitroNY_
3 @Yasha94_
4 @Kayne_Seys
5 @fenritti
5 @LegendaryyPred
7 @shanksfgc
7 @Zane_FGC

This concludes Evo 2022 Day 2.

With Nitro failing to score a win over Wawa, a bracket reset was announced. One final set would decide the winner, and both players geared up for an intense battle with a wild crowd in the background.

The reset lasted around 25 minutes, yet each moment had fans on the edge of their seats. From Wawa getting himself out of a cornered combo with a level 3 Kamehameha (33:43) to cornering Nitro in turn (36:00), this was a fight worth seeing.

In fact, Nitro and Wawa both ended up taking out two of the other's characters in one consecutive swoop, leading to a jaw-dropping 1v1; Wawa even punished Nitro's Chase with a counter (43:20).

5) Wawa wins Dragon Ball FighterZ's EVO 2022 Grand Finals (48:00)

BMS | Wawa @Wawa_FGC

Also thank you everyone for your support Can’t believe I made it! Evo champion with my favorite character, + having rollback + having the goats @SonicFox and @GO13151 back?? Nah bless dbfzAlso thank you everyone for your support Can’t believe I made it! Evo champion with my favorite character, + having rollback + having the goats @SonicFox and @GO13151 back?? Nah bless dbfz🙏🙏Also thank you everyone for your support ❤️❤️❤️

With a neat 3-1 and a nerve-wracking final round, Wawa was declared the Evolution Championships 2022 winner for Dragon Ball FighterZ's Grand Finals. Day 3 of EVO 2022 is underway at the moment, so fans should keep an eye out for more exciting content.

