Ways to get free PUBG Mobile Lite BC in 2022 (updated)

PUBG Mobile Lite taps into the market for users with entry-level devices while also providing an excellent gameplay experience. It has several layers with tons of in-game items up for grabs, including outfits, skins, and more, which gamers acquire purely for esthetic reasons.

However, very few items are available for free, with the majority requiring users to shell out BC, the premium in-game currency. Players will have to spend real money to procure them. Thus, the question of feasibility always stands in many cases.

Consequently, players may have queries on whether and how they may earn free BC in PUBG Mobile Lite.

Note: PUBG Mobile Lite is banned in India and players should refrain from installing or playing the game. They can play BGMI instead.

Ways to get free PUBG Mobile Lite BC in 2022

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards (Image via Google Play Store)

Google Opinion Rewards allows players to answer quick surveys and earn Google Play Credit. It is easy to get started, and they need to set up their profile by answering basic questions.

It is one of the most reliable options. Users can directly use the collected credits to make in-app purchases, including in PUBG Mobile Lite. It has 50+ million installs and is rated 4.5 on the Google Play Store. Gamers may use this link to install the battle royale title on the mobile platform.

2) GPT apps and websites

A number of websites and apps are available (Image via SwagBucks)

Get Paid To apps and websites allow gamers to collect and earn real money by completing numerous tasks, including answering surveys, watching videos, downloading applications, etc. Essentially, they can cash out gift vouchers and other rewards depending on the website.

Users have several options with a few popular alternatives, including SwagBucks, ySense, PollPay, Mist Play, etc. The choice of these applications is entirely subjective, but players must make sure that they are using a legit one.

3) Giveaways

These do not guarantee BC or any other reward but are the easiest of the previous methods. Many channels and pages regularly organize these giveaways, and players have to complete a particular task to enter.

However, they should avoid sharing their login credentials as it might lead to account loss in some cases. Additionally, redeem codes can also provide premium in-game currency for free.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion, and gamers should go through the terms of service and privacy policy before utilizing the website or application.

