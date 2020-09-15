"We are going to sue the f*ck out of you": Keemstar tweets stark warning to YouTuber who struck his Leafy interview video

One of the eminent content creators who have an unputdownable proclivity towards controversy is the host of #DramaAlert, Daniel "Keemstar" Keem.

From criticizing fellow streamers to calling them out for 'fights,' the 38-year-old YouTuber is not one to back out from drama. However, recently he was in for a rude shock when his DramaAlert channel ended up receiving a strike from a fellow YouTuber called JT or JTonYouTube.

The strike was initiated over the use of a thumbnail image by Keemstar during his interview with ex-YouTuber, LeafyIsHere:

Leafy Interview



REMOVED FROM YOUTUBE!!! pic.twitter.com/dYxWAuKlff — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) September 14, 2020

In a clip posted on Twitter, Keemstar appears livid as he threatens to take legal action against JT if he doesn't remove the strike in 30 days.

He also calls him a hypocrite as he reveals that a year back, when JT was false-flagged, it was Keemstar who had come to his rescue.

Keemstar vs JT

JT is not a small-time content creator himself because he has around 548K subscribers on YouTube.

The issue stems back to an image of Leafy, which Keemstar had used during their interview. JT claimed that the image was his as he created it himself and, as a result, decided to go ahead and strike Keemstar's channel.

JT says I never credited him & that’s why he filed the strike.



Let’s use that same logic ...



JT never credited Leafy or the video the imagine was taken from.



JT never credited the creator of the font he used.



JT never credited the creator of the fireball or anything else. — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) September 14, 2020

You can watch JT's reason for the strike in the video below:

In response to this strike, Keemstar waged an all-out war against JT as he continued to call him out via a series of tweets:

I will spend $1,000,000 in court! I dont care!



No one is gonna fuck with me without a fight! — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) September 14, 2020

That guy that sued H3h3 had a option too but after spending $200,000 in a court case lost cus it was fair use.



You are actually sTupid AF if you don't think my video is fair use im going to DESTROY YOU in a court of LAW! https://t.co/KvmOl7jth3 — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) September 14, 2020

Also @JTonYouTube , i just did a interview with @leafy who gave me expressed permission to use his image from his video & he says



YOU JT DO NOT HAVE PERMISSION !!!!



HAHAHHAHAHA — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) September 14, 2020

THIS is the best part of all of this! When @JTonYouTube

was getting false copyright strikes i got a hold of @TeamYouTube

to help him & now hes false copyright claiming me! YOU CANT MAKE THIS UP! pic.twitter.com/hkSRLvtxmX — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) September 14, 2020

This entire fiasco resulted in JT ultimately removing the strike as Keemstar had the triumphant last laugh:

Update @JTonYouTube removed the false strike!



I don’t care if I only lost $50 by the video being down for 5 hours!



I’m suing for $50 or whatever you cost me.



Clearly you did this for clout that why you made the video “why I flagged keemstar before you even flagged me loser! pic.twitter.com/YX6Aq3OC9R — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) September 15, 2020

Thank you YouTube for backing me in this!



We are friends once again. https://t.co/wPQuiXIDYs — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) September 15, 2020

Soon after the news of Keemstar's video receiving a copyright strike went viral, several from the online community began to criticize JT for stirring up a petty issue.

Check out some of the reactions online:

Jt when he losses and has to pay keem almost all his earnings in the past year or two pic.twitter.com/vn5W6AuxZe — shockwave (@barryal51433834) September 14, 2020

Idk champ, I like JT too but he can’t own a picture like that! — malarky (@malarky06) September 14, 2020

out of everyone to pull this bullshit on he picks you lol



this JT guy is dumb af — Josh (@Bowblax) September 14, 2020

Yo @KEEMSTAR I genuinely want you to countersue JT for incurred damages. He'll lose and then be stuck on the streets lmao — Blake (@BlakeFreyz) September 15, 2020

YouTubers are fucking weirdos man we’ve gotten to the point where we’re copyright striking people because they used a thumbnail... Jesus Christ get the fuck over yourselves — octopus ⛩ (@SubToOptimus) September 15, 2020