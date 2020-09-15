"We are going to sue the f*ck out of you": Keemstar tweets stark warning to YouTuber who struck his Leafy interview video

One of the eminent content creators who have an unputdownable proclivity towards controversy is the host of #DramaAlert, Daniel "Keemstar" Keem.
From criticizing fellow streamers to calling them out for 'fights,' the 38-year-old YouTuber is not one to back out from drama. However, recently he was in for a rude shock when his DramaAlert channel ended up receiving a strike from a fellow YouTuber called JT or JTonYouTube.
The strike was initiated over the use of a thumbnail image by Keemstar during his interview with ex-YouTuber, LeafyIsHere:
In a clip posted on Twitter, Keemstar appears livid as he threatens to take legal action against JT if he doesn't remove the strike in 30 days.
He also calls him a hypocrite as he reveals that a year back, when JT was false-flagged, it was Keemstar who had come to his rescue.
Also Read: Keemstar is suing Ethan Klein of 'h3h3 Productions'
Keemstar vs JT
JT is not a small-time content creator himself because he has around 548K subscribers on YouTube.
The issue stems back to an image of Leafy, which Keemstar had used during their interview. JT claimed that the image was his as he created it himself and, as a result, decided to go ahead and strike Keemstar's channel.
You can watch JT's reason for the strike in the video below:
In response to this strike, Keemstar waged an all-out war against JT as he continued to call him out via a series of tweets:
This entire fiasco resulted in JT ultimately removing the strike as Keemstar had the triumphant last laugh:
Soon after the news of Keemstar's video receiving a copyright strike went viral, several from the online community began to criticize JT for stirring up a petty issue.
Check out some of the reactions online:
Published 15 Sep 2020, 19:39 IST