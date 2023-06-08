"We know you can beat this, witcher!": Fans react to The Witcher 3 voice actor being diagnosed with cancer

Doug Cockle, the iconic voice actor that brought life to one of gaming's most legendary character, Geralt from CD Projekt Red's The Witcher series, was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer. Talking to his followers on Twitter, he shared updates on his treatment, and how it's "looking good so far" in terms of the ongoing diagnosis.

Doug Cockle is easily one of the most beloved voice actors in gaming, thanks to his phenomenal work as the titular monster slaying mutant and lone wolf, Geralt of Rivia. Since the news broke on the actor's health, fans from around the globe have been flooding his Twitter account with prayers for his speedy recovery.

Even the official The Witcher account (@witchergame) sent its best wishes for the vocie actor's quick recovery.

"Sending our best wishes! we know you can beat this, witcher!"

Many fans are also speculating whether Cockle's current health situation will affect the ongoing development of the current-gen The Witcher games.

One of the most crucial factor of The Witcher series has been Geralt's gruff voice, courtesy of Doug Cockle. It perfectly encpsulates his emotions and feelings, further enhancing the immersion factor of the games. He has been voicing the character in the fantasy role-playing game series since the very start, and has basically brought the character to life.

Regrading his health and being diagnosed with prostate cancer at the age of 50, Doug Cockle wrote:

"I had no idea. Random check and Boom… I have full blown prostate cancer. Treatment ongoing but looking good so far. Men over 50… get a PSA test… just in case."

With the recent news of Doug Cockle being diagnosed with cancer, many fans have come forward with their well wishes.

onemeg @onemeg @DCockle @ProstateUK Wishing you a speedy recovery. Have a good meditate and a potion @DCockle @ProstateUK Wishing you a speedy recovery. Have a good meditate and a potion ❤️

Geralt has been an icon in modern-day gaming, sharing the same prestige as other legendary protagonists like Kratos, Nathan Drake, Master Chief, Doomslayer, Arthur Morgan, and the likes. For the most part, the character's journey from being the protagonist of a Polish novella to a worlwide phenomenon can be attributed to Doug Cockle's stellar voice work.

NoBlackThunder @NoBlackThunder @DCockle



Love a fan ! @ProstateUK Ohh no ! hope you recover quickly!Love a fan ! @DCockle @ProstateUK Ohh no ! hope you recover quickly! Love a fan !

Burhan @BurhanPlays @DCockle Wishing for a quick and smooth recovery for you, sir. Thank you for spreading the awareness. @DCockle Wishing for a quick and smooth recovery for you, sir. Thank you for spreading the awareness.

Meg Clarke @MegMgumi @DCockle @ProstateUK Oh Doug, I'm so sorry to hear this. Thinking of you and sending all the positive energy and love your way. Glad to hear treatment is going well, we love you, stay strong friend @DCockle @ProstateUK Oh Doug, I'm so sorry to hear this. Thinking of you and sending all the positive energy and love your way. Glad to hear treatment is going well, we love you, stay strong friend 💕

CD Projekt Red already announced future installments in The Witcher franchise, including the current-gen remake of the original game. Although the developer has not shared any details regarding the upcoming titles, it is safe to assume Cockle will be reprising the role of the seasoned monster hunter.

However, with the recent news of Cockle's debilitating health and his ongoing treatment, some fans do have some doubts regarding the future of The Witcher games, and Geralt as a whole.

