Weak female voice hidden quest in Honkai Star Rail: Where to find her sister?

HoYoverse officials enjoy adding secret hidden quests in their games, and their recent IP, Star Rail, is no exception. Players will get a chance to explore Rivet Town in Jarilo-VI while continuing the main Trailblazer mission. While scavenging for new loot and supplies, you will also encounter a hidden quest, a weak female voice looking for her elder sister.

She will request you to find her sister, who is out exploring the nearby Fragmentum to find something to sell. Completing the quest will reward you with 60 Stellar Jades and unlock two different achievements.

Here is everything players need to know about starting and completing this hidden quest in Honkai Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail: Weak female voice hidden quest guide

Weak female voice hidden quest location (Image via HoYoverse)

Star Rail players can find the weak female voice NPC in the south of Rivet Town. Simply teleport to the south entrance waypoint and head up the bridge. Go to the location shown in the picture above to hear the weak female voice calling for her big sister. Interact with her to trigger the hidden quest where players will have to look for the sister, who is somewhere in Rivet Town.

Due to its hidden properties, it will not show up on the quest menu even after triggering the secret quest. The only hint players get from the interaction is to look at areas corrupted with Fragmentum. Players will encounter many different enemies in Star Rail as they explore Rivet Town looking for the sister.

However, the hidden quest won't progress until players have defeated the Warp Trotter of the area.

Location of Rivet Town Warp Trotter (Image via HoYoverse)

By this time, players will already be familiar with how to take advantage of elements in Honkai Star Rail. When encountering the Warp Trotter, it will summon a few more enemies to defend itself. However, defeating them all should not be difficult as long as players have the right elements in the party.

Warp Trotter will drop a hidden quest item (Image via HoYoverse)

Star Rail players will receive tons of rewards, including a unique item, Dirty Ribbon Tied to a Bell, required to complete the hidden quest from the weak female voice NPC.

Return to the window where you met her and interact with her again. This time, there will be a new option, "Does this ring any bells?" to choose from. Select the option and give her the quest-exclusive item to unlock the Outworlder achievement. In addition, players will also receive a Damaged Music Box.

Give her the Damaged Music Box item (Image via HoYoverse)

Although the hidden quest practically ends here, you can use the recently obtained item to get a Praise of High Moral. Players must teleport outside Rivet Town once and return here again. Head to where you defeated the Warp Trotter to find an "Anxious Woman" NPC, as shown in the picture. Interact with her and give her the damaged box item to receive a Praise of High Moral.

