Over the recent months, characters have become a crucial part of Free Fire. Each character has its own unique ability, which helps the players in getting the Booyah! Currently, there are around 30 characters in Free Fire.

The choice of characters depends on the preference of the player. Players usually pick characters on the basis of their gameplay style.

DJ Alok is one of the most popular in-game characters due to its exceptional ability.

What is the ability of Alok in Free Fire?

The special ability of DJ Alok is 'Drop the Beat'. The ability creates a 5-metre aura around the player that restores some health for 5 seconds. The special ability also increases the movement speed of the teammates by 10%.

DJ Alok's ability to regain HP is much appreciated by the fans, and this is why he's so popular among the players.

How to purchase DJ Alok in Free Fire?

Here is how the players can purchase the character in the game.

Step 1: Open the game, and on the main screen, click on the Shop icon.

Click on the store option.

Step 2: Various tabs appear on the screen, press on the 'Characters' tab.

Press on the character tab

Step 3: Scroll down across the list of characters to find DJ Alok.

Alok in the Free Fire in-game store

Step 4: Click on the character and press the buy button.

Confirmation

The players must note that DJ Alok can only be purchased using the in-game currency called 'Diamonds'. It will cost the players 599 diamonds in Free Fire to purchase the character.