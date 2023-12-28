What are the allegations against Ryan Piasente? Exploring YouTuber Coffeezilla's claims

YouTube researcher Stephen "Coffezilla" shared a strongly critical exposé targeting Ryan Piasente, the individual overseeing Misfits Celebrity Management and Revolt Merch Company. The initial segment of his 21-minute documentary delved into accusations of Ryan mishandling funds, resulting in the merch company facing substantial financial liabilities.

However, the second part took a darker and more serious turn as Stephen highlighted several individuals who came forward with allegations of s*xual assault or drugging against Ryan.

(Trigger Warning: Content features instances of SA)

Ryan Piasente dubbed as a "pr*dator," exploring the allegations made against him

Although Coffeezilla typically focuses on covering stories related to financial fraud and scams, during his investigation of Ryan Piasente, he uncovered additional shreds of evidence that were notably serious.

One of the initial pieces of evidence highlighted by Stephen came from Peck (@Peckett), an insider at the Misfits company. He posted a damning tweet accusing Ryan Piasente of coercing him (Peck) into engaging in inappropriate acts and invading the privacy of others in the shower:

Ryan Piasente accused of misconduct. (Image via YouTube/Coffeezilla)

Another account surfaced from Goonan (@willgoons), who claimed that they were compelled to send n*ked images of themselves to Ryan. Additionally, there were other instances where Ryan allegedly invaded Goonan's privacy by simply walking into them in the shower:

Goonan shared their traumatic story. (Image via X/@willgoons)

Another account came from a user named Hamish (@ooRemix), who alleged that Ryan had groped them and also drugged them during a party. They posted:

Another individual came forward with accusations of misconduct. (Image via X/@oohRemix)

However, these public accusations weren't the only ones. Coffeezilla mentioned that he had privately received messages where individuals claimed they were offered and sent thousands of dollars to come over and do some work, only to find themselves in situations where they were allegedly assaulted:

An unnamed individual made similar allegations against Ryan. (Image via YouTube/Coffeezilla)

Another shocking detail that came to light was that Ryan had privately messaged many people, soliciting their n*ked pictures in exchange for money. Shockingly, these payments were made from Misfits Company's funds rather than his own:

Ryan allegedly paid from Misfits' purse. (Image via YouTube/Coffeezilla)

It seems that a series of such allegations unfolded, with another individual coming forward and sharing Twitter direct messages that revealed Ryan's requests for n*ked images (the victim was still in their teenage):

Text exchanges indicate that Ryan asked for inappropriate images from a teenager. (Image via YouTube/Coffeezilla)

This, of course, wasn't the only type of allegation made against Ryan Piasente. As mentioned, Coffeezilla also presented a string of other evidence pointing toward a financial fraud case.