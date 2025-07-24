What is Benediction in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers?

Benediction in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is a key mechanic to improve your weapon's power. In your journey across the curse-stricken lands of Ancient China, you will clash with a few strong enemies who will test your skill. To deal with them, you will not only have to increase Wuchang's strength but also have to power up her weapons.

This article will go over everything you need to know about Benediction in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

Benediction in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers explained

Benediction in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is a type of Relic system that allows you to slot in certain artifacts on your weapons. Once you defeat the Tang Palace Maid in Buddha Cliffs, you will unlock this menu in the Shrines. You can equip three Benedictions on each of your weapons to power them up, or give yourself passive buffs such as increased attack power or stamina recovery.

There are two layers to this system, as besides the buffs that each of these Benedictions provides, you can also get an additional fourth one. If you slot three of the same set (marked by the icon on the stones), you will get an extra buff.

Benediction Gates (Image via 505 Games)

Benedictions in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers can be found around the world in small treasure chests. These will generally be guarded by a few enemies, but at times, you will find them without any guards. Interacting with these chests will open them up, and you will get a random Benediction.

Special Benedictions that are more powerful compared to the normal ones you find also exist. These can be obtained from Benediction Gates, which you can find in certain hidden areas.

How to use Benedictions in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Benedictions can be used by resting at any Shrine and then selecting the corresponding option. Click on any weapons you've equipped, and you will be able to see the gems available that you can equip on them. Each weapon has three Benediction slots: Memory, Oath, and Wisdom.

Equip Benedictions to power up your weapons (Image via 505 Games)

You can use any Benedictions from other weapons, but this will, in turn, remove the gem from your old one. Keep in mind that you will only be able to see the weapons you've equipped under the Benediction menu. To see others, you will have to equip them on your active slots first.

